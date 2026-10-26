Jogen Chowdhury, Indian Modern Art Pioneer, Dies At 87

MENAFN - USA Art News), a leading figure in Indian modern painting celebrated for his figurative works centered on humanity, passed away at the age ofat a hospital inon. Indian media reports indicate Chowdhury had been battling a rare blood cancer for over a year.

Following his death, tributes have flowed across social media platforms. West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari praised Chowdhury on X, describing him as“a towering pillar of our cultural world” whose artistic legacy would be“immortal through the ages.” Similarly, prominent Kolkata painter Samir Aich lamented the loss as“personal” and marked it as the closing of a chapter for the Bengal School of Art. This early 20th-century movement originated in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta ) and Shantiniketan during the British Raj, subsequently flourishing across the Indian subcontinent, bolstered by the Indian Independence Movement.

The Bengal School of Art reacted against the prevailing Western realism in Indian art education of its time, drawing inspiration from traditional Indian art forms such as Mughal miniatures, pastoral themes, and the fusion of history and mythology. The distinct red earth landscape of Santiniketan, where Chowdhury maintained a home, served as a significant influence. The movement also integrated elements of Cubism and Japanese modern art sensibilities, reflecting the active cultural exchange between India, Japan, and Europe.

Chowdhury was particularly recognized for his distinctive line work, which showcased the tactile and expressionistic qualities inherent in Indian art. He frequently employed a cross-hatching technique to subtly distort the human figure, pushing it toward caricature not in mockery, but to visually represent psychological states. Indian art critic R. Siva Kumar once observed,“Chowdhury's art is rich in suggestions; it is to be apprehended without bracketing our fund of knowledge, experience or memories, but also cannot be narrativised without trivialising it, without depleting its sensory particularities.”

Born on February 16, 1939, in Daharpara village in Faridpur, then part of undivided Bengal, Chowdhury described an upbringing influenced by art. His mother was renowned for her Alpana drawings, and his father was a painter and sculptor. He enrolled in the Government College of Art & Craft, Kolkata in 1955, training there until 1960. He later studied at the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris in the 1960s, returning to India in 1968. In 1972, Chowdhury served as a curator at the Art Gallery of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of India's president. He ventured into politics in April 2014, winning election to the Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of Parliament, as a member of West Bengal's Trinamool Congress, a position he held until April 2020.

Chowdhury's artistic accolades included the Prix de la Jeune Peinture in Paris in 1966 and recognition at the Second Havana Biennial in Cuba in 1986. In 2001, the government of Madhya Pradesh awarded him the Kalidas Samman for his artistic contributions. In 2012, he received the Banga Bibhushan, the highest civilian honor conferred by the government of West Bengal.

Source: ARTnews