Marianne Hopf:“For Me, There Is No Such Thing As Separation”

MENAFN - USA Art News) Marianne Surrounded by Totems

From the human body to the raw landscapes of Iceland, German artist Marianne Hopf explores the fragile balance between life, matter, and the world we inhabit. Through painting and spatial installations, she invites us to reconsider our place on Earth.

For Marianne Hopf, art is a way of understanding the world. Early exposures to Renaissance masters instilled in her a lifelong fascination with form, perception, and space. Over time, her work has evolved from early abstract compositions and human vulnerability to the elemental forces and geological dynamism of nature.

Using diluted pigments, pouring techniques, and multi-layered spatial installations, Hopf creates works that challenge traditional boundaries between humanity and our environment. In this conversation with USA ART NEWS, she reflects on her artistic journey, nature as a moving force, and how art deepens our sense of responsibility toward life on Earth.

Finding an Artistic Language

What first led you to art, and what experiences shaped your decision to pursue painting professionally?

In my parents' home, art was no foreign word; quite the opposite, in fact. Even as children, our parents introduced my brother and me to the great masters of the Renaissance, primarily in the museums of Italy. These powerful images from my childhood shaped my view of the world, my appreciation for the complexity of the human form, and my ability to observe.

Painting and drawing were among our favorite activities, and our father would correct our work in the evenings. I believe this early exposure to art had a profound impact on both my life and that of my brother, Rinaldo Hopf. We ultimately saw pursuing this path as professional artists as a natural progression.

Early in your career, you explored the human body and fragments of the body before gradually turning toward landscape and the forces of nature. What prompted this shift in your artistic focus?

Before turning my attention to the Body Fragments series, I painted bold, expressive, large-scale abstract compositions on canvas and paper, characterized by an elusive balance between space and physical presence.

Because of my family ties to Rwanda, the barbaric massacre of the Tutsi was unbearable to me, and the world's passive spectatorship was deeply shocking. I had to give voice to my horror. Through Body Fragments, I began to explore what makes us all equal as living beings, even when confronted with death. With Totem, I explored the question of what remains of us after death.

Starting in 2011, landscape took center stage in my artistic practice. I could no longer escape it, because moving to the Black Forest meant being confronted with it every day. Ultimately, it was flying once again that provided the decisive impetus.







Abstract painting. 1994

50x70cm

Which encounters, places, or artistic experiences have had the greatest influence on your development as an artist?

In 1993–94, I was very fortunate to receive a fellowship from Berlin, where I had already been living for years, for a two-year artistic residency in New York. This incredibly exciting opportunity introduced me to the magnificent works of the Abstract Expressionists in the city's museums. Being able to wander through them every day, observe, study, and research my many“favorites” gave me a foundation of knowledge that placed my own artistic exploration in a different context.

I was drawn to the Renaissance understanding of the image, in which the picture plane becomes invisible in favor of space. This approach contrasts with the figure-ground relationship of Modernism, which places the plane at the center as a frame of reference rather than emphasizing perspectival space and the experience of space.

I rediscovered this balance of power between body and space in the abstract visual language of the painter Emilio Vedova, with whom I frequently exchanged ideas in Venice. I reacted intuitively to his painting, feeling a kind of affinity with him. In his work, I found confirmation that this particular approach to painting offered a viable path.

During her two-year artistic residency in New York in 1993–1994, Hopf created approximately 70 paintings. Works dating from 1993 to 2001 are currently available to view at June Kelly Gallery in New York by appointment through December 2026. To arrange a visit, please call 212-226-1660.

In my youth, I had flying experiences with my father's gliders. These seem to have laid the foundation for a keen sensitivity that allows me to react like a seismograph to balance and shifts in balance. Endowed with this sensitivity, I feel as though I am touched by the world and respond with series of works to themes I encounter in it.







Body Fragments

200x300cm

2008

Landscape, Matter, and the Elements

Your encounter with Iceland became an important turning point in your work. What was it about the Icelandic landscape that affected you so deeply?

During a major exhibition of my landscapes in 2014 at the Morat Institute for Art and Art Studies in Freiburg, an Icelandic painter visited the exhibition and invited me to his homeland.

That first visit gave me a sense of belonging in this landscape. It was followed by further artist-in-residence stays in the far north of Iceland. Each time, in different ways and under different seasonal and weather conditions, I faced the challenges and sensory overload that the Icelandic landscape evokes.

A never-ending process unfolds through a constant sense of wonder at the freedom of the world's coincidences and the freedom for artistic work that arises from creating landscapes that give birth to something new. Something as old as the world itself.

What I encountered was a world in which, beyond the experiences I had brought with me, a fascinating dynamism unfolded amid inhospitable terrain, stony landscapes, threatening weather events, and an unstable Earth's crust. Here, I learned to view life and vitality from new perspectives. My understanding of growth as the foundation of life was shattered by the perception of fractures, cracks, explosions, and strange dynamics.

In works dealing with the forces of nature, the landscape appears less as a subject to be depicted and more as a force in motion. What are you trying to capture when you work with these elemental processes?

I began to explore space through the density of layers of paint, the dynamics of shifts in elevation and texture, and changes in perspective. My large-format landscapes, measuring 300 × 540 cm, transform the bubbling from the depths of the inner Earth and the flowing on its surface into an event shaped by this dynamism. Their visual perspective seems to have no defined focus.

Through the painting technique I have practiced for many years, I dissolve color pigments in a binder and, with varying degrees of vigor, pour, drip, or splash the highly diluted mixture as precisely as possible onto the horizontal canvas. I create trails of color and movements of pigment that settle on the canvas with a dense consistency, opening up spaces whose coordinates are unknown.

The landscapes developed in this way arise directly from dynamic and physical properties and, in our perception, evoke prehistoric events.







Cosmic Earth Installation

Morat Institute for Art and Art Studies in Freiburg, 2019

How does the viewer's position and movement in front of your paintings influence the way the work is experienced?

In my paintings, a shift in perspective invites viewers to move in front of the work and adopt one perspective or another.

You have described art as a way of sharpening our physical, psychological, and mental perception. What would you like viewers to notice or feel within themselves when they encounter your work?

I am fascinated by the fact that we humans are so much more than the limited beings, the individuals that we have believed ourselves to be, at least since the Renaissance. For me, there is no such thing as separation.

I would like to make this a tangible experience through my spatial installations Cosmic Earth and Eis-Wandlung, as well as ShowDown, as a necessary step toward developing new patterns of behavior.

In connection with his exhibition Renaissance 4.0, Peter Weibel, the Austrian artist and media theorist, said,“We must become terrestrial in order to reinterpret our mission and challenge here on Earth.”

This is exactly how I understand my artistic work. I am convinced that a fascination with magnificent experiences of nature and their artistic interpretation can help us recognize our own responsibility toward life on Earth and act accordingly.





Marianne at work

A World Without Separation

For Marianne Hopf, painting is more than a way of representing the world. It is a means of exploring the connections between human vulnerability, the physical environment, and the forces that shape life. From the human body to the geological dynamism of Iceland, her work challenges familiar ideas about growth, stability, and the boundaries between humanity and nature.

Her artistic practice invites us to reconsider our place within the world we inhabit and the responsibility that comes with recognizing our interconnectedness.