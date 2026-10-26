Modigliani Sculpture Hoax Of 1984 Exposed By Students And Artist

MENAFN - USA Art News) Asearch for lost sculptures byin Livorno's canals turned into a major art hoax, as two separate groups claimed responsibility for creating the supposedly rediscovered works. The incident took place during celebrations for theof Modigliani's birth in his Tuscan hometown.

The Museum of Progressive Art in Livorno had initially planned a major exhibition of Modigliani's sculptures, an aspect of his work often overshadowed by his paintings. Modigliani, who viewed himself primarily as a sculptor before health and material costs forced him to stop, has only about 25 known sculptures remaining. With only four pieces in its collection, the museum sought more works to fulfill its ambitious vision.

Instead of securing loans from other institutions, curators Vera and Dario Durbé opted to search Livorno's Renaissance-era canals, inspired by a local legend that Modigliani had discarded unfinished sculptures there after facing ridicule from peers. With municipal permission, they used a dredger and, after several days of sifting through debris, recovered three granite heads featuring the elongated shapes characteristic of Modigliani's figures.

The discovery, however, was quickly debunked. As tourists flocked to Livorno, three local students, Pietro Luridiana, Michele Guarducci, and Pierfrancesco Ferrucci, confessed to the press that they had carved one of the heads as a prank, using a Black & Decker electric drill. They later demonstrated their method on live television. Subsequently, artist Angelo Froglia took credit for creating the other two sculptures, stating his intention was not to prank but to expose how easily art experts could be misled by forgeries. Only one individual, art collector Carlo Pepi, had correctly identified the heads as fakes and recognized they were made by different hands.

The Museum of Progressive Art was forced to prematurely close its exhibition and eventually ceased to exist. The reputations of the Durbés and many others involved were severely damaged, as Froglia had predicted. Decades later, in 2017, Pepi again demonstrated his expertise by identifying 21 fake paintings out of 70 at a Modigliani exhibition in Genoa, exposing a fraudulent curator. The tool manufacturer Black & Decker notably emerged from the hoax with an unexpected, highly effective advertising campaign.

Source: Artnet News