The festive moments Christmas revellers enjoy even more the 25th itself include doing the 'big shop' beforehand, Twixmas downtime - and wolfing down leftovers.

A poll of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas found 28 per cent look forward to cosy nights in during the festive season more than December 25 itself.

A further 17 per cent enjoy browsing supermarket aisles and picking up seasonal treats more than the big day itself.

Another 15 per cent said getting their hands on party food favourites gives them more festive excitement than Christmas Day, while 10 per cent get a bigger thrill from 'Friendsmas'.

For 81 per cent, the festive season is about much more than just December 25 and, within the last five years, 19 per cent have started celebrating for longer both before and after the big day.

As a result, 86 per cent of these have found the festivities feel even more special when stretched across a longer period.

The research was commissioned by Lidl ahead of its first-ever Christmas preview events in London [] and Manchester [], giving Christmas lovers the chance to extend the festive season with an exclusive first look at the retailer's seasonal offering.

Tickets cost £5, with all proceeds going to NSPCC, and guests can sample the festive food moments they love most, from Christmas dinner favourites to snacks for cosy nights in, alongside festive photo opportunities, giveaways and a preview of this year's non-food range.

It also emerged from the findings that people are increasingly embracing the whole season, with food often at the centre of the occasions, helping turn everyday moments into festive ones.

Four in 10 prefer other festive moments over the day itself because of the more relaxed pace, while extending the season gives 30 per cent more opportunities to spend quality time with loved ones.

For 75 per cent, festive food and drink helps kick-start the seasonal feeling, with 46 per cent associating this time of year with specific foods and drinks.

Another 46 per cent believe seasonal food helps create a festive atmosphere, while 38 per cent said it is one of their favourite parts of the celebrations.

More than one in 10 (13 per cent) believe it's perfectly acceptable to tuck into festive food and drink as early as October or November.

Meanwhile, 43 per cent claim they enjoy festive food and drink too much to wait until December, and 41 per cent want to make the most of products that are only available for a limited time.

When it comes to hosting, the survey, conducted by OnePoll, found 39 per cent love the opportunity to bring friends and family together.

A quarter (26 per cent) embrace the chance to create a festive atmosphere in their home, while 21 per cent enjoy the challenge of preparing food and drink for their loved ones.

TOP 20 FESTIVE MOMENTS ENJOYED MORE THAN CHRISTMAS DAY:

1. Relaxing in the period between Christmas and New Year

2. Cosy nights in building up to Christmas

3. Watching your favourite Christmas films

4. Putting Christmas decorations up around the house

5. Going on a wintery walk between Christmas and New Year

6. Tucking into Christmas Day leftovers after the 25th December

7. Seeing Christmas lights switched on in your local area

8. Shopping for Christmas presents

9. Browsing festive shopping aisles and buying seasonal food and drink

10. Enjoying new Christmas party food favourites

11. Watching Boxing Day football

12. The final working day before Christmas

13. Drinking mulled wine at Christmas markets

14. Going to the pub on Christmas Eve

15. Doing the big Christmas food shop

16. Having a 'Friendsmas' get together before the 25th

17. Wearing my favourite Christmas jumper for the first time of the season

18. Secretly eating the food which has been specifically purchased for the 25th

19. Taking advantage of Boxing Day sales

20. Taking the kids to Santa's grotto