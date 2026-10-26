Seven In 10 Parents Let Their Children Game Despite Not Feeling Fully Informed

Seven in 10 parents allow their children to play video games despite not feeling fully informed about topics such as age ratings or game content.

A study of 2,000 mums and dads with children aged seven to 16 found 28 per cent felt most out of touch with gaming, compared with watching online content (16 per cent), social media (15 per cent) and sports (10 per cent).

More than a quarter (28 per cent) admitted it's their child's hobby they understand least, with 71 per cent relying on their son or daughter to explain gaming-related terminology or issues to them.

Parents' biggest concerns included screen time (35 per cent), exposure to inappropriate content (28 per cent) and who their child is talking to while playing (25 per cent).

However, 34 per cent believed understanding more about their child's gaming would help them feel more confident about making decisions in the future.

The research was commissioned by Nintendo which has created a new Parent's Guide to Gaming with Confidence [], covering game age ratings, online safety, screen time, parental controls and different types of gaming experience.

Andy Robertson, family gaming expert and author of the guide, said:“This research matches what I find when helping parents worried about video games; the most important thing is gaining literacy about the video games their children enjoy.

“Rather than giving parents and carers another set of rules to enforce or actions to take, this approach empowers parents to make informed decisions about how video games work for their family.

“Creating this guide in association with Nintendo was a chance to address fears and concerns, as well as build literacy, understanding and confidence.”

The study also found guidance on managing screen time (37 per cent), setting parental controls (32 per cent) and understanding game content (30 per cent) were among the forms of support parents felt would help most.

With 24 per cent admitting parental controls were among the gaming topics they feel least informed about.

Despite their concerns, 58 per cent believed video games can help children develop problem-solving skills, while 45 per cent said gaming can encourage teamwork and creativity.

And 30 per cent felt gaming can help children develop communication skills, according to OnePoll data.

What's more, 61 per cent play video games with their child regularly or occasionally.

Dr Amanda Gummer, child psychologist and founder of The Good Play Guide, said:“Technology is evolving so quickly that many parents feel they're being asked to navigate a world that didn't exist when they were growing up.

“I see families trying to keep pace with new games, platforms and online trends, often without the information they need to feel confident.

“Parents shouldn't be expected to have all the answers - access to trusted, practical guidance is key to helping families make informed decisions about gaming.”

More than four in 10 (44 per cent) of those who game with their child claimed it leads to more laughter, and helps them better understand their son or daughter's interests (43 per cent).

It also emerged 38 per cent believed playing together creates more opportunities for conversation, while 40 per cent reported a stronger family connection through shared gaming experiences.

Ellie Gibson, games journalist and co-host of Scummy Mummies, said:“A lot of the conversation around gaming focuses on the risks, but we don't always spend enough time talking about the positives.

“Gaming can be creative, social and a brilliant way for families to spend time together.

“Not all gaming experiences are the same, and understanding what children are actually doing when they play can give parents a much more balanced view of the role gaming has in their lives.”