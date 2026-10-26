Powermax Minerals Inc.'S (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Option To Acquire Melba North Rare Earth Property Adds 'Important Land Position' To Adjacent Hopkins Property

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.

Powermax Minerals, focused on rare earth element projects in North America, has entered into a three-year option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Melba North Property The property is underlain by the Clay-Howells Alkalic Rock Complex that is interpreted as a center characterized by LREE-dominant, magnetite-associated and carbonatite-related REE mineralization A 2025 assessment report on the Clay-Howells claim, which included claims listed on the Melba North option schedule, documented 49 samples that returned more than 0.17% total rare earth element oxides (“TREO”) The Melba North Property is adjacent to Powermax's Hopkins REE property, where the company has, using a desktop study, identified priority areas for future field validation; however, mineralization continuity between the two sites has not yet been established

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on rare earth element projects in North America, recently entered into a three-year option agreement with Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. The agreement grants Powermax an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Melba North property ( ).

Located in the Clay-Howells townships area of northern Ontario, the Melba North Property is adjacent to Powermax's Hopkins REE property. It consists of 10 unpatented mining claims comprising 160 cells and covering approximately 3,360 hectares. Both the Melba North and the Hopkins are underlain by the Clay-Howells Alkalic Rock Complex, a Late Precambrian alkalic...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PWMXF are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN