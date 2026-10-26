Technology Can Strengthen Human Connections Through Sports, Culture And Entertainment: Hassan Al-Thawadi

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Technology should be used to strengthen human connections and expand access to shared experiences through sports, culture and entertainment, His Excellency Hassan bin Abdulla al-Thawadi, managing director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, has said.

Addressing a gathering ahead of a session titled“Investing in Tourism and Culture,” at the ongoing World Investment Forum 2026, al-Thawadi highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI), digital platforms, social media and immersive technologies in reshaping how people experience live events and interact across cultures.

“We are living through a remarkable period of technological transformation. Artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and social media are changing how we create, communicate, and experience the world. But one of the greatest opportunities of this transformation is how we can harness technology to bring people together through shared human experiences,” he explained.

He said the rapid development of technology presents an unprecedented opportunity to extend the reach of sporting events, concerts, cultural festivals and artistic performances, enabling people around the world to participate in collective experiences beyond geographical boundaries.

“Technology is and must serve as a bridge for human connection, not a substitute for it,” al-Thawadi said.“Digital innovation should complement rather than replace the atmosphere and emotional impact of attending live events in person.”

“The excitement of stadiums, the shared emotions of concerts and the appeal of cultural festivals are examples of how collective experiences create lasting memories and bring people from diverse backgrounds together,” he explained.

According to al-Thawadi, virtual reality, augmented reality and AI could open new possibilities for audience participation, allowing fans across continents to gather in shared digital environments, interact with performers and athletes, and become part of global communities connected by sports, music and culture.

“The objective of technological advancement should go beyond increasing audience numbers to fostering a deeper sense of participation, belonging and shared identity,” he highlighted.

Reflecting on Qatar's experience of hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, al-Thawadi said the tournament demonstrated the extraordinary ability of major sporting events to unite people across nations and cultures. He noted that the World Cup's legacy highlights the power of shared experiences to unite people across borders.

“The tournament's impact extended beyond the matches, creating friendships, conversations and moments of collective celebration that transcended borders. The memories generated by the event also encouraged visitors to return to Qatar and share their experiences with friends and family, helping inspire further interest in the country,” he underlined.

He said it requires investment in creative talent, world-class infrastructure, and digital capabilities that enable artists, performers, athletes, and technology specialists to collaborate.

“For governments, investors, industry leaders, this means recognising the power of collective moments of shared humanity, supported by the creative and entertainment industries as a strategic asset for accelerating and enhancing economic growth, innovation, and international understanding. It means investing in creative talent, world-class infrastructure, and digital capabilities that allow artists, performers, athletes, and technologists to collaborate,” he highlighted.

“AI can support creative processes and improve event delivery, while digital broadcasting can connect international audiences. Immersive technologies and digital platforms can also create new ways for audiences to engage with performances and enable creators to reach wider markets,” he underlined.

Technology Artificial Intelligence digital platforms