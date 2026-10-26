Qatar Invests QR6.4Bn In Education Through Public-Private Programme

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has invested QR6.4bn in a public-private partnership programme to develop 20 schools, including two of the world's largest school buildings using 3D-printing technology, Her Excellency the Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed al-Khater said Monday.

Speaking at the World Investment Forum 2026 (WIF 2026) in Doha, the minister said that investment in human capital remains the most important investment any nation can make, particularly amid growing geopolitical uncertainty, technological disruption, economic fragmentation and climate pressures.

“Among our most significant initiatives is a QR6.4bn public-private partnership programme for the development of 20 schools,” HE al-Khater said.“Under this model, the ministry provides the land, supports the academy staff, while private sector partners are responsible for financing, constructing, and operating the schools.”

“I am glad and proud to say that two of those schools will be the largest 3D-printed schools in the world,” she added.

The minister stressed that investing in people remains essential to achieving sustainable development and lasting prosperity.

"We do not accept that circumstances should determine the limits of any child's educational journey," HE al-Khater said, emphasising the importance of ensuring every learner has the opportunity to develop their abilities, contribute to society and thrive.

The minister also announced that new agreements have been signed with private-school operators and investors to provide an additional 5,000 student places.

The agreements represent QR1.48bn in private investment and operating expenditure over 25 years.

HE al-Khater welcomed regional and international partners to participate in Qatar's education development initiatives, stressing that achieving ambitious educational goals requires sustained co-operation among governments, businesses, academic institutions and international organisations.

“We welcome regional and international partners in this endeavour as well,” she said.“Our commitment to inclusive growth is also reflected in the social responsibility programme. Through this initiative, private partners have expanded free and reduced fee educational opportunities for students and mostly families with low income in general.”

According to the minister, the initiative has grown from just 40 beneficiaries a year ago to 18,000 beneficiaries currently.

She added that the programme's corporate social responsibility partnerships are expected to exceed QR2bn over the coming decade.

HE al-Khater expressed appreciation for the private sector's contribution, noting that such initiatives help widen access to education and promote more inclusive growth.

“The world is increasingly shaped by technological advancement and artificial intelligence, and learning can no longer end at graduation,” she noted.“Through our lifelong learning initiatives and future skills programmes, we are supporting continuous upskilling and reskilling so that individuals remain adaptable, productive, and prepared for emerging opportunities throughout their lives.”

HE al-Khater pointed out that investing in lifelong learning is not only an educational priority, but also an economic imperative that strengthens workforce resilience, enhances competitiveness, and supports sustainable development.

The minister further underlined the need to ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), digital technologies and technology-enabled education reach all segments of society, noting that inclusive and accessible opportunities are essential to sustainable progress.

“Sustainable development cannot be achieved unless opportunities are inclusive and accessible to all,” she emphasised.“It requires meaningful partnerships among governments, investors, educators, and international organisations, as well as the private sector, to identify solutions, expand opportunity, and address emerging divides, particularly in AI, digital technologies, and technology-enabled education.”

HE al-Khater said that the true measure of investment should extend beyond financial and economic returns to include its ability to empower people, unlock human potential and create shared prosperity.

“We believe that investing in people remains the most effective pathway to sustainable development and lasting prosperity,” she said.“Let us therefore work together to ensure that innovation serves all, opportunity reaches all, and that benefits of progress are also shared by all.”

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