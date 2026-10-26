HH The Amir In Moscow For GECF Summit
HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Qatar's ambassador to the Russian Federation Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser al-Thani.
HH the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, along with an official delegation.GECF HH the Amir Vnukovo International Airport
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment