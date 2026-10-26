HH The Amir In Moscow For GECF Summit

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived in Moscow Monday to participate in the 8th summit of heads of state and government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Qatar's ambassador to the Russian Federation Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser al-Thani.

HH the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, along with an official delegation.

GECF HH the Amir Vnukovo International Airport