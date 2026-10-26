Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

HH The Amir In Moscow For GECF Summit


Date: 2026-10-26 11:03:40

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived in Moscow Monday to participate in the 8th summit of heads of state and government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Qatar's ambassador to the Russian Federation Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser al-Thani.

HH the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, along with an official delegation.

GECF HH the Amir Vnukovo International Airport

MENAFN26102026000067011011ID1111869923


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search