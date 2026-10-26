About 22 Rescued In Uganda After Building Collapse

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kampala: Emergency workers in central Uganda rescued approximately 22 people on Monday evening after a church extension collapsed on Monday, local police said.

The collapsed structure was an extension of the main church building in Bwerenga, Katabi Town Council, according to a police statement.

"Rescue operations are ongoing, with approximately 22 people rescued so far and being evacuated to Entebbe Grade B hospital facilities for medical attention," police said.

Emergency teams were continuing search and rescue operations as authorities worked to determine whether more people remained trapped beneath the rubble.

Preliminary findings indicate that the structure had reached the fourth floor when it collapsed, police said, adding that investigations were underway to establish the cause of the incident.

The total number of people inside the building at the time of the collapse and the extent of their injuries have not been established.