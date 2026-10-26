ICAO Withdraws 13-Year-Old Warning On Syrian Airspace

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport has announced the lifting of an international warning, issued in 2013, concerning the safety of civil aircraft within the Damascus Flight Information Region (FIR). This follows an official notification issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to all its member states.

Head of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, Omar Al Hosari stated that this decision marks a significant positive step toward reopening Syrian airspace to international air traffic and commerce, in accordance with the highest globally recognized safety and security standards.

Al Hosari explained that the Authority continues its efforts and ongoing coordination with ICAO, civil aviation authorities, and other relevant international stakeholders. These efforts aim to bolster confidence in Syria's civil aviation sector and create the necessary conditions for the resumption of overflights, as well as inbound and outbound commercial flights.

ICAO's decision follows recent technical assessments and reviews of the Damascus Flight Information Region. ICAO has reaffirmed its full commitment to providing a comprehensive package of technical assistance and support to facilitate the recovery of Syria's civil aviation sector.

This support includes the modernization of air navigation systems, the rehabilitation of meteorological infrastructure and international airports, and the training of national technical personnel in line with the latest international standards and protocols established by the organization.