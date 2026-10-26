FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Tickets Now On Sale

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Doha, Qatar: General public tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 are now on sale at , as Qatar gets ready to welcome TMRW's GOAT for yet another spectacular edition of the prestigious youth competition.

Taking place from November 19 to December 13, the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 will be held at the state-of-the-art Competition Complex at Aspire Zone, with 48 teams competing across 104 matches. The Final will take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Fans can be part of the electrifying football festival-like atmosphere by purchasing a Day Pass, which will enable them to attend up to eight matches a day at Aspire Zone, as well as cultural and entertainment activities at the Fan Zone.

Day Passes are priced at QAR 20 per matchday for the group stage, Round of 32, Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals. A maximum of six Day Pass tickets per person can be purchased per matchday. All tickets are digital.

A Prime Pass is also available, which will enable fans to reserve seats for high demand matches. Tickets are priced at QAR 35 for the group stage, Round of 32 and Round of 16, the Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals, and QAR 20 for the Third-place Play-off. A maximum of four Prime Passes per person can be purchased for each main pitch per matchday.

Hosts Qatar have been drawn into Group A alongside Egypt, Greece and Panama, and will play their opening match against Panama on 19 November, 6:30pm.

The Final will take place on December 13, 7pm, at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Tickets are available in Category 1 at QAR 30 and Category 2 at QAR 15. A maximum of six tickets per person can be purchased for the Final.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 will offer a barrier-free experience, with accessible seating options available for disabled fans. Accessibility tickets are priced at QAR 20 for group stage through to Third-place Play-off, and QAR 15 for the Final, and include one complimentary companion ticket. Disabled fans can purchase accessible seats as well as request for accessible parking spaces by sending an e-mail to: [email protected].

This is the second of five consecutive editions that Qatar will host through 2029, continuing the 48-team format introduced in Doha last year. The 2025 edition drew more than 197,000 fans, who were able to watch several matches a day while enjoying a full day of festivities at the Aspire Zone Competition Complex.

BOMA returns as the official mascot of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, following the character's debut at the 2025 edition. The name“Boma” derives from the Arabic word for owl, a bird regarded as a symbol of wisdom, vision and mentorship. It is also a nod to Velibor“Bora” Milutinović, the Serbian coach who has inspired young players to make a mark on the global stage.