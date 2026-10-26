How To Update Qatar ID Card Photos Through New Moi Service: All You Need To Know

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) explained how citizens and residents will be able to update their Qatar ID (QID) photographs through approved photography studios using a new electronic service linked to the Metrash app and the Ministry's website.

The service, which is being prepared for a phased launch, will allow users to have their photographs updated in the Ministry's systems without visiting a government service centre, provided the new images meet the required standards.

Speaking on Qatar Radio's Al Shurta Maak (Police With You) programme, First Lieutenant Engineer Ali Hassan Al Sayed, an officer in the Civil Systems Section at the General Directorate of Communications and Information Systems, outlined how the service will operate, the requirements for photographs and the approval process.

How will the new service work?

-According to the official, the process will begin when a citizen or resident uses Metrash or the Ministry's website to complete a transaction requiring a personal photograph.

-The system will check the photograph already registered with the Ministry. If an update is required, a QR code will appear, allowing the user to visit an approved photography studio.

The steps will be as follows:

-Access Metrash or the MoI website and begin a service that requires a personal photograph.

-Receive a QR code if the system determines that the registered photograph needs updating.

-Visit an approved photography studio and present the QR code.

-Have a new photograph taken and uploaded by the studio through a dedicated page on the Ministry's website.

-Wait for verification and approval, after which the updated photograph will be reflected in the Ministry's systems.

-Continue the original transaction electronically through Metrash or the Ministry's website.

What are the photo requirements?

Al Sayed explained that submitted photographs must comply with internationally recognised standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

The new system will use both automated checks and manual reviews to assess photographs before approving or rejecting them.

He stressed that photographs manipulated using artificial intelligence will be rejected immediately when detected by the Ministry's verification systems.

Photographs that meet the approved technical requirements can proceed through automated verification, with manual review also available as part of the approval process.

How can users find approved photography studios?

The Ministry will provide information about registered photography studios through Metrash and its official website.

Participating studios will submit their business details, including their names, locations and working hours, which will be displayed to users.

Studios will also be required to have QR code scanners to process requests submitted through the new system.

When will the service become available?

Al Sayed said the service will initially be introduced to a limited group of users to gather feedback from both applicants and participating photography studios.

The Ministry will then assess the initial experience and gradually expand the service to a wider group of users.

The MoI announced on October 25 that the technical preparations had been completed, with the official launch to follow once the remaining technical and logistical requirements were verified in coordination with photography studio owners.

What are the benefits of the new service?

The official said the project aims to reduce visits to government service centres, speed up electronic transactions and ensure that photographs stored in the Ministry's systems remain up to date.

It will also introduce a consistent standard for personal photographs, helping improve the quality of identification records and simplifying transactions for citizens and residents.

Al Sayed added that the General Directorate of Communications and Information Systems is examining opportunities to incorporate artificial intelligence into additional Ministry services to improve efficiency and user experience.