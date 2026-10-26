Qatar Condemns Extremist Israeli Minister Of National Security, Group Of Settlers Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar condemned the storming of the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque by the extremist Israeli Minister of National Security and groups of settlers, under the protection of the occupation police, describing it as a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, and an unacceptable provocation to the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, and that all unilateral measures aimed at altering the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites are null and void under international law.

The Ministry warned that the continuation of these violations and repeated provocations would fuel cycles of violence and escalation in the region, and undermine prospects for de-escalation and stability. It further reiterated its call for the international community to take urgent action to compel Israel to cease its ongoing violations against the Palestinian people and their sacred sites, and to comply with relevant international resolutions.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm and supportive stance toward the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the fraternal Palestinian people, a stance rooted in ending the occupation and enabling the Palestinian people to attain their legitimate rights, foremost among them the establishment of their independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.