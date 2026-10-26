Minister Of Environment: Qatar Works On Transforming Environmental Priorities Into Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie affirmed that the State of Qatar is working to foster integration between the protection of natural resources and the achievement of sustainable economic development.

This is being pursued through the development of innovative investment models that help transform environmental priorities into projects with economic and social value, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy.

This came during His Excellency's participation in a session titled "Partnerships for the Planet: Climate, Nature, and Prosperity," held as part of the 9th World Investment Forum 2026, hosted by Doha.

His Excellency indicated that the coastal and marine ecosystems in the State of Qatar represent natural assets with promising economic and investment potential, emphasizing the importance of adopting development models that strike a balance between preserving these resources and maximizing their long-term economic and social benefits.

His Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar's geographical location and the challenges associated with climate, including rising temperatures and sea levels, underscore the importance of investing in the protection of ecosystems and enhancing their adaptability and resilience.

He highlighted mangrove trees as an example of investing in nature, given their role in carbon sequestration and storage, coastal protection, and the support of fisheries. Furthermore, they offer opportunities for developing eco-tourism, demonstrating that it is possible to combine environmental conservation with the generation of sustainable economic returns.

Discussing partnerships, His Excellency emphasized the importance of complementary roles among the public sector, the private sector, and research institutions. He noted that the government is responsible for establishing regulatory frameworks and environmental standards, while research institutions contribute by developing scientific solutions and assessing their impact.

The private sector, meanwhile, plays a pivotal role by providing the investments, technologies, and operational expertise required to implement environmental projects.

His Excellency stressed that the success of these partnerships is not measured solely by direct financial returns; rather, it extends to strengthening economic resilience, protecting natural resources, and delivering sustainable benefits to society.

Regarding climate action financing, His Excellency indicated that national efforts are anchored in two complementary tracks: reducing emissions and adapting to the impacts of climate change. This creates diverse investment opportunities across a number of vital sectors, including energy, industry, agriculture, and health.

His Excellency noted that the National Adaptation Plan comprises 280 projects, which vary in their nature and funding requirements. He indicated that their implementation necessitates the development of flexible financing models that can accommodate the participation of the private sector and financial institutions, alongside government funding, tailored to the specific nature, economic viability, and environmental feasibility of each project.

His Excellency emphasized the importance of developing innovative financing mechanisms that account for the economic and social value of environmental projects, including their role in mitigating future risks and protecting essential assets and services, even in cases where they do not yield direct financial returns according to traditional investment models.

His Excellency concluded his remarks by emphasizing the need to link environmental investments to clear, measurable performance indicators, ensuring a tangible and sustainable impact, and enhancing the contribution of climate-related partnerships and investments toward supporting national development goals.

For his part, Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition Selwin Hart noted that over the past eleven years, since the conclusion of the Paris Agreement, there has been tremendous development in key renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power, storage solutions, and electric vehicles. Nevertheless, most countries around the world continue to lag behind; since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, only one out of every five dollars invested in clean energy has gone to developing and emerging economies (excluding China).

He said that these countries account for two-thirds of the world's population. This inequality is clearly evident on the African continent, which possesses 60 percent of the world's best solar energy potential and 30 percent of the critical minerals required for the energy transition. Yet, the continent attracts only 2 percent of global investment in clean energy.

He urged for effective support for countries in the Global South, to enable them to participate in the energy transition while simultaneously protecting their economies and societies from accelerating climate impacts.

Regarding how development banks can account for broader climate and nature-related benefits when making project financing decisions, Acting Chief Economist at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Dr. Jang Ping Thia indicated that these banks prioritize transparency by making all projects accessible to shareholders and the public for review and scrutiny.

He also pointed out that development banks rely on in-depth project analysis before providing financing. In collaboration with entities such as the World Bank and the United Nations, they have developed robust methodologies for carbon pricing and assessing impacts on nature.

He added that the scale of our financing and the structure of our projects must be directed toward initiatives that are more flexible in their engagement with nature - initiatives that are more considerate of nature, and that even contribute to its enhancement.