Minister Of Commerce And Industry Opens 7Th Edition Of Build Your House 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, October: Under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani opened on Monday the seventh edition of Build Your House 2026, which runs from Oct. 26 to 28 at the Qatar National Convention Center, with more than 250 exhibitors from over 10 countries taking part.

Following the opening ceremony, HE the minister toured the exhibition halls, where he reviewed the latest products and services offered by participating local and international companies in construction, building and interior design, as well as smart and sustainable solutions for residential development.

HE the minister said Build Your House provides a specialized platform for citizens to explore the latest construction and design solutions and technologies and learn about the options available at different stages of building their homes.

He also highlighted the exhibition's role in giving local small and medium-sized enterprises opportunities to showcase their products and services and present innovations that contribute to the development of smart and sustainable homes.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is participating in the exhibition as a supporting partner as part of its efforts to develop the private sector, enhance the competitiveness of national industry and encourage the adoption of modern, sustainable technologies in construction. These efforts support economic diversification and contribute to the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The ministry's pavilion showcases products from national factories operating in the construction sector, with the aim of highlighting the quality and diversity of locally manufactured goods, encouraging their use and strengthening ties among manufacturers, contractors and consumers. The initiative also seeks to expand the presence of national products in the domestic market.

The pavilion also introduces visitors to the ministry's key digital services and initiatives, including the Single Window platform, AI-powered assistants, the "Smart Assistant" and "Saif," and the Business Map. These services are designed to facilitate procedures, streamline services and provide information to support investors and entrepreneurs.

The exhibition brings together leading construction companies, engineering consultancies and suppliers of building materials and home furnishings. It provides a venue for direct engagement between companies and citizens, allowing visitors to explore options at every stage of the building process, from planning and design to construction and furnishing.