Kazakhstan's Money Transfers To China Rise 9.97% In August
This is according to Trend's calculations based on data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK).
A total of 1,120 outbound transfers were sent to China in August, compared with 1,110 in July, representing a 0.90% increase. The total value of these transfers rose to 1.56 billion tenge ($3.44 million), from 1.42 billion tenge ($3.13 million) in July.
Transfers to China accounted for 5.6% of the total value of international money transfers sent from Kazakhstan in August, up from 2.5% in July.
In August 2026, Kazakhstan processed a total of 43,700 outbound transfers to other countries via IMTS. The number of transfers decreased by 65.4%, while their total value fell by 50.4% compared to July.
The total value of outbound transfers amounted to 28 billion tenge (about $61.66 million).
"The main share of outbound transfers via IMTS was conducted in US dollars (accounting for 58.6% of the total number and 67.5% of the total volume of outbound transfers) and in Kazakh tenge (30.2% and 30.0%, respectively)," the bank's report states.
Meanwhile, in August 2026, Kazakhstan received a total of 31,400 inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS. The number of transfers decreased by 18.6%, while their total value declined by 23.8% compared to July. The total value of inbound transfers amounted to 12.2 billion tenge ($26.86 million).
"The main share of inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS was conducted in US dollars (accounting for 65.3% of the total number and 81.7% of the total volume of received transfers) and in Kazakh tenge (15.5% and 7.2%, respectively)," the bank's report states.
The US dollar equivalents are calculated at the official exchange rate of 454.14 tenge per $1 as of October 16, 2026.
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