Chronicles Of Victory (27.10.2020): First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post In Connection With Armenia's Attack On Barda City (PHOTO)
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account in connection with an attack of the Armenian armed forces on the city of Barda.
Trend presents the post:
"Today, the Armenian armed forces once again grossly violated the humanitarian ceasefire regime by subjecting to missile attack the city of Barda, located outside the combat zone. As a result of Smerch cluster missile shelling, four civilians, including a seven-year-old girl were killed. Fourteen people, including four children were seriously wounded.
Killing of civilians during the armed conflict is a gross violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the norms of international humanitarian law as a whole. How many more innocent souls must be killed by the Armenian aggressors so that the international community can stop watching these crimes in silence? I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We will liberate our lands from the aggressors and put an end to these crimes.
May Almighty God bless our Motherland!"
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