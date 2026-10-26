More Than A Trend-Forward Statement: OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H Demonstrates All-Scenario Capabilities Through Real-World Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can a car truly designed for young people be both distinctive in style and practical in everyday life? From October 21 to 22, OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H delivered its answer through the OMODA & JAECOO Super Hybrid Marathon endurance test.

In October, the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit officially began, with the Super Hybrid Marathon endurance test serving as a core technology experience. Starting from Wuhu, the route covered diverse real-world conditions, including urban roads, expressways, and the winding mountain roads, while extending the vehicle experience into youthful lifestyle scenarios. Alongside OMODA 4 SHS-H and OMODA 7 SHS-H, OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H underwent testing under unified standards. Ultimately, OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H recorded a tested combined fuel consumption of 4.5 L/100 km and a tested driving range of 1,015km. Yet beyond the numbers, its performance across urban roads, highways, and mountain routes demonstrated something equally important: an SUV that emphasizes trend-forward design and individuality can also deliver the practicality needed for everyday life.









From Urban Roads to Mountain Routes: 600 KM of Real-World Driving Puts Performance to the Test

The OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon began in the city. Leaving Wuhu, congested traffic, frequent stops and starts, and constantly changing speeds formed the first challenge of this long-distance test. Equipped with the SHS Super Hybrid system and a dedicated 1.5T hybrid engine, OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H delivered smooth, responsive power in urban conditions, while demonstrating the low-energy-consumption advantages of hybrid technology in everyday driving scenarios.









As the convoy entered the Hangzhou–Changsha Expressway, the challenge shifted from urban agility to sustained power delivery and long-distance driving capability. OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H offers a combined range of over 1,000 km, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds, and features two driving modes, ECO and SPORT. During highway cruising and overtaking, the vehicle maintained responsive power delivery, while its long-range capability helped reduce concerns about refueling on spontaneous intercity journeys.









The winding mountain roads presented an entirely different challenge, with continuous bends and changing elevations. In SPORT mode, more direct power response allowed the vehicle to maintain an agile driving rhythm through uphill sections and successive corners. Meanwhile, Level 2 intelligent driving assistance and 19 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) helped make transitions between different road conditions more manageable. From congested city streets to highway cruising and mountain driving, OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H demonstrated its versatility rather than excelling in just one scenario. Across the route, it experienced the diverse driving situations that young users may encounter in everyday life.

Beyond the Endurance Test: A Car That Fits the Lifestyle of Avant-Lohas

But being capable on the road alone is not enough to explain why OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H is designed for Avant-Lohas.

After the long-distance drive, the experience extended beyond the road into the lifestyles of young people, where thoughtful features revealed their value in everyday use. The segment's only seats combining ventilation, heating and massage continued to deliver comfort after hours behind the wheel. The Segment-Exclusive 15.6" 2K HD Screen and Segment-Leading 8-Speaker Sony audio system with Subwoofer transformed the cabin from a space for traveling into a mobile lifestyle space for music, entertainment, and relaxation. Features such as Camping Mode and Pet Mode also allow the vehicle to fit naturally into a wider range of weekend lifestyle scenarios.

Reflecting on the test drive, media at the event commented that what impressed them most about OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H was not simply its design, but its balanced performance across urban roads, highways, and mountain routes: "It offers the individuality young people want, while remaining comfortable, easy to drive, and practical."









And none of this practicality comes at the expense of individuality. The all-new plunging front, signature lightning LED headlights, and Sportback Coupe Silhouette ensure that OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H retains its distinctive, trend-forward character alongside its everyday usability.

From urban roads and highways to winding mountain routes and diverse lifestyle scenarios, the real-world journey demonstrated that OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H is both a trend-forward statement on the streets and an all-scenario mobility companion for daily commuting, long-distance journeys, and personal interests.



Individuality and practicality never have to be a choice between one or the other.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 23 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

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