162± Acres W/Timber, Road Frontage, Pond And Ag Zoning In Brookneal, VA Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

2901 Lewis Ford Rd., Brookneal, VA 24528

2901 Lewis Ford Rd., Brookneal, VA 24528

2901 Lewis Ford Rd., Brookneal, VA 24528

2901 Lewis Ford Rd., Brookneal, VA 24528

2901 Lewis Ford Rd., Brookneal, VA 24528

162± Acres with Timber Value, Road Frontage, Pond, Open & Wooded Land and Agricultural Zoning set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the auction of 162.48± acres of Campbell County land with merchantable timber, pond, potential homesite, road frontage, recreational value, wildlife, conservation easement and 30± acres of open land on Wednesday, November 4 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This Southside Virginia parcel offers the privacy and scale of a rural landholding while remaining convenient to Brookneal and the Route 501 corridor,” said Nicholls.“Buy now; use today; or hold for tomorrow.”“The property is located at 2901 Lewis Ford Rd., Brookneal, VA 24528; however, the live auction w/live real-time online simulcast bidding will be conducted OFF SITE at The Brookneal Community Center, 261 Main St., Brookneal, VA 24528,” said Mark Tomlin and Mason Thomas, auction coordinators.‬‬Tomlin and Thomas further reiterated that the property offers new owners' location, visibility, frontage and future potential.The auction's date, address and highlights follow..Date: Wednesday, November 4 @ 11 AM (Eastern).Property Address: 2901 Lewis Ford Rd., Brookneal, VA 24528oNOTE: The auction will be conducted OFF SITE at The Brookneal Community Center, 261 Main St., Brookneal, VA 24528.162.48± contiguous acres.Approximately 30 acres of open land, 60± acres of approx. 28-year old planted pine, with the balance primarily in approx. 9-year old pine.Recent timber appraisal (coming soon).Approximately 1,350'± of Lewis Ford Rd. frontage.Pond.Rolling Southside Virginia topography.Agricultural zoning.20% prime farmland soils & 75% farmland of statewide importance soils.Livestock potential.Hunting and recreational opportunities.Wildlife habitat.Forestry/timber-management potential.Private country-estate/retreat potential, subject to the conservation easement.Combination of open and wooded acreage rather than a single-use tract.The entire property is subject to a perpetual Open-Space Conservation Easement held by the Virginia Department of Forestry. The easement allows one main dwelling (3,000 sf. above ground footprint)..For more highlights and details, visitThe real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.This auction is being held in partnership with T and T Realty & Auction of Madison Heights, VAFor more information, call Mark Tomlin ‭(434-941-1814‬) or Mason Thomas (434-665-7344‬) or visit ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 58 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Mark Tomlin ‭or Mason Thomas

T and T Realty and Auction

+1 434-941-1814

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

162± Acres w/Timber, Road Frontage, Pond and Ag Zoning in Brookneal, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg News Provided By Nicholls Auction Marketing Group October 27, 2026, 02:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.