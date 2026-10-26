7 Things Travelers Over 60 Should Stop Packing In Their Checked Luggage

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You arrive at your vacation destination, head to baggage claim, and wait for your suitcase to appear. Twenty minutes pass, then forty, and eventually the carousel stops moving without your luggage in sight. Losing a few outfits is frustrating enough, but what if that missing suitcase contains your prescription medications, expensive eyeglasses, or the medical equipment you need to sleep?

For travelers over 60, packing mistakes can turn an ordinary baggage delay into an expensive or potentially serious problem. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) acknowledges that checked luggage can be delayed, damaged, or lost, and specifically recommends keeping critical items and valuables in carry-on bags. Understanding what not to pack in checked luggage can help older travelers avoid unnecessary expenses, protect their health, and enjoy a less stressful vacation.

Here are seven things worth moving into your carry-on before your next flight.

1. Prescription Medications You Take Every Day

One of the biggest packing mistakes older travelers make is putting their entire supply of prescription medication into a checked suitcase. If that bag is delayed for two days, you could find yourself without essential medications for blood pressure, diabetes, heart conditions, or other chronic health concerns. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) allows travelers to carry medications through security, including medically necessary liquids exceeding the usual 3.4-ounce limit. Keep your prescriptions in your personal item or carry-on, preferably in labeled containers, along with a current medication list and enough supplies to account for possible travel disruptions. This is especially important during international trips, when replacing a prescription may require finding a local doctor or navigating unfamiliar pharmacy regulations.

2. Expensive Eyeglasses, Hearing Aids, and Spare Devices

If you depend on prescription glasses or hearing aids, losing access to them can affect your ability to navigate an unfamiliar airport or destination safely. You should keep fragile items such as eyeglasses out of checked luggage whenever possible. Imagine arriving for a weeklong vacation only to discover that your $500 prescription glasses were damaged inside a suitcase or that your backup hearing aids never arrived. Pack essential vision and hearing devices in protective cases inside your carry-on, along with necessary accessories such as cleaning supplies or replacement batteries. Keeping these items accessible also prevents you from having to replace expensive equipment unexpectedly while away from home.

3. CPAP Machines and Other Essential Medical Equipment

Travelers who rely on CPAP machines, portable oxygen concentrators, or other medical equipment should think carefully before placing those devices in checked luggage. CPAP machines, portable oxygen concentrators, and other qualifying equipment are considered assistive devices, and the TSA provides screening procedures for travelers carrying medical devices. A missing CPAP machine could leave someone without prescribed sleep apnea treatment for several nights, while replacing damaged equipment may be expensive and inconvenient. Whenever possible, carry essential medical equipment into the cabin and contact your airline beforehand about medical-device policies, battery requirements, and whether the equipment can be used during the flight. Travelers with disabilities should also understand that qualifying assistive devices receive special protections under federal air travel rules.

4. Passports, Identification, and Important Travel Documents

Your passport, identification, and travel documents should never be packed somewhere you cannot easily reach them when needed. Passports, important papers, and travel vouchers are among the critical items passengers should keep out of checked baggage. This is particularly important for international travelers who may need their passports at immigration checkpoints before retrieving their luggage. Keep your identification, boarding information, travel insurance details, and necessary medical documentation in a secure compartment of your personal bag. When deciding what not to pack in checked luggage, remember that replacing a missing passport overseas can involve embassy appointments, additional transportation expenses, and unexpected travel delays.

5. Jewelry, Cash, and Other Expensive Valuables

Packing valuable jewelry or large amounts of cash in a checked suitcase can expose you to financial losses that may not be fully reimbursed. Airlines may exclude certain valuables, including cash, jewelry, and electronics, from compensation under their domestic baggage policies. For example, if your checked suitcase contains a $3,000 watch and $1,000 in cash, you shouldn't assume the airline will automatically reimburse the full amount if those items disappear. Keep essential cash, credit cards, and valuable belongings in your personal item, and consider leaving irreplaceable jewelry at home altogether. Reviewing travel insurance coverage before departure can also help you understand whether expensive possessions are protected against theft or loss.

6. Portable Chargers and Spare Lithium Batteries

Some packing mistakes aren't merely inconvenient; they can violate aviation safety rules. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), spare lithium batteries and portable power banks are prohibited in checked baggage because damaged or overheating batteries can create fire hazards. These items must generally travel in the aircraft cabin, where crew members can respond more quickly if a battery overheats. If you use a portable charger for your smartphone, hearing devices, or other electronics, keep it in your carry-on and protect its terminals from short circuits. Remember that if your carry-on is unexpectedly checked at the gate, you must remove power banks and spare lithium batteries before handing over the bag.

7. Your Only Change of Clothes and Essential Toiletries

Losing your luggage doesn't necessarily mean losing your vacation, but it can create unexpected expenses almost immediately. Airlines generally must reimburse reasonable, verifiable expenses caused by delayed baggage, subject to applicable liability limits. However, reimbursement may take time, and travelers often have to purchase replacement clothing, toiletries, or other necessities before receiving compensation. Pack at least one change of clothes, essential personal-care items, and any specialized supplies you may need during the first 24 to 48 hours of your trip. This simple precaution can make a major difference if your suitcase arrives a day late or gets routed to the wrong airport.

Why Checked Baggage Mistakes Can Become Expensive

Understanding what not to pack in checked luggage is also important for protecting your travel budget. The domestic airline baggage liability limit is currently $4,700 per passenger, while most international flights covered by the Montreal Convention have a lower limit measured in Special Drawing Rights. Those amounts represent maximum liability limits rather than guaranteed payouts, and reimbursement depends on documentation, applicable exclusions, and the circumstances of the loss. Replacing prescription glasses, purchasing emergency clothing, or obtaining temporary medical supplies could create substantial out-of-pocket expenses before an airline resolves your claim. Taking a few minutes to separate critical belongings from ordinary luggage can reduce the financial consequences of unexpected baggage problems.

A Better Packing Strategy for Travelers Over 60

The easiest way to avoid many luggage-related problems is to divide your belongings according to how urgently you'll need them. Clothing, shoes, and easily replaceable items generally belong in checked luggage, while medications, identification, valuables, and essential medical devices should stay accessible. Consider using a lightweight personal bag that fits under the seat so your most important belongings remain with you even if overhead bin space runs out. Before departure, photograph your checked suitcase and its contents, attach current contact information, and keep your baggage claim receipt until your luggage arrives. Knowing what not to pack in checked luggage can help you avoid unnecessary stress, unexpected expenses, and potentially serious disruptions to your health while traveling.

Have you ever had your checked luggage lost or delayed during a trip? What is one item you always keep in your carry-on, no matter where you're traveling? Share your experience in the comments.