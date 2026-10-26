Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Cops Say Bishnoi Gang Planned Attack For Extortion, Creating Fear

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch has established the alleged motive behind the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, stating that the attack was carried out with the objectives of extorting money, establishing the gang's dominance and creating fear among the public.

According to the Crime Branch's investigation, the accused allegedly involved in the firing incident have links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The police have alleged that the gang targeted Tiger Shroff as part of an attempt to strengthen its influence, intimidate people and secure financial gains through extortion.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has stated that the accused were allegedly operating as active members of an organised crime syndicate.

Investigators believe that the attack was not an isolated act but part of a planned criminal conspiracy intended to achieve financial benefits, assert the gang's dominance and spread terror within society.

The accused carried out the attack using illegal and lethal weapons as part of a pre-planned conspiracy targeting the film actor.

The investigation has also revealed that the alleged conspiracy was coordinated through an inter-state network involving several locations, including Delhi and Mumbai.

Earlier, officials said that the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating whether two women, Babita and Radha, arrested in connection with the firing, conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand area, where several prominent film personalities, including actor Salman Khan, reside.

According to a Mumbai Crime Branch official, the investigation revealed that the two women visited the Bandra Bandstand area after arriving in Mumbai. Investigators are now examining the purpose of their visit and whether they conducted reconnaissance of the residences of film personalities in the locality.

The official said the information about the women's movements emerged from an analysis of their mobile phones and other technical evidence.

However, investigators are yet to establish whether the visit was connected to any potential plan targeting film personalities.

The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.