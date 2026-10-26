7 Vital Key Comics Featuring Iconic Comic Book Super Pets And Animals

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In the colorful world of comics, super pets have proven that heroism isn't limited to humans or aliens. From loyal dogs and cats to dragons and robotic companions, these characters often embody the purest forms of courage and loyalty. They're not just sidekicks; they're emotional anchors and fan favorites who sometimes steal the spotlight. (Krypto might be better known than Superman and Supergirl today.) Whether they're saving the day or offering comic relief, comic book super pets remind readers that heroism can come in any form, fur, or circuitry.

Below are seven key comics that introduced these beloved animal and robotic companions.

To the delight of many fans, or annoyance, Krypto the Superdog is now a major supporting character in the DCU. Krypto has had appearances in 2025's Superman and recently in Supergirl. While Krypto has often been seen in animation, it was the first time the character was seen in a live-action film. However, many casual and some hardcore fans are unaware that Krypto is 71 years old; Krypto made his debut in Adventure Comics #210 in 1955.

Krypto made his debut in the comics four years before Supergirl. The dog was Kal-El's childhood pet. After calculating Krypton's imminent destruction but before sending baby Kal-El into space, Jor-El uses Krypto as a guinea pig. Jor-El puts Krypto in a rocket ship prototype and sends the dog to Earth. Krypto's ship travels off course, but he lands on Earth and finds Kal-El years after Kal already became Superman.

Krypto has the same powers as his owner: flight, heat vision, and invulnerability. His debut in Adventure Comics #210 is one of DC's earliest expansions of the Superman mythos. A 9.2 CGC grade of this comic is worth almost $22,000 on the collectibles market. It is very rare and has kept this value for many years.

Comic book super pets became a big trend in the 1950s. Talking super animals like Mr. Ed and Lassie were big on TV. So, Ace the Bat-Hound made his debut in Batman #92 in 1955. Ace the Bat-Hound joins Batman and Robin as their vigilant German Shepherd companion in this issue, donning a mask and helping track criminals.

Batman encounters Ace as the pet of a businessman in a case he was solving. After the case, Batman adopts Ace. Though he lacks superpowers, Ace's intelligence and bravery make him indispensable to the Bat-Family. Ace still occasionally appears in modern Batman comics.

A 9.2 CGC grade of this comic is worth $19,500. That is down from a 2024 valuation of $33,800. A near-perfect copy of this rare comic is worth over $152,000.

H.E.R.B.I.E., or the Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics, was originally created for the 1978 Fantastic Four cartoon series before joining Marvel's comic continuity. Marvel sold the live-action licensing rights for the Human Torch to appear in a film project; this did not happen.

H.E.R.B.I.E.'s debut in Fantastic Four #209 in 1979 brought humor, heart, and conflict to the team's dynamic. The character was at first a vital computing machine in a plot involving Galactus. Soon, H.E.R.B.I.E. became the mechanical equivalent of the comic book super pets or mascots that fans grew to love.

A 9.8 CGC grade of this comic is worth $253. That is down from a 2025 valuation high of $374.

Comic book super pets like Lockheed from the X-Men are more fantastical than Krypto the Superdog. Lockheed, a small dragon-like alien who breathes fire, made its debut in Uncanny X-Men #166 in 1983. Kitty Pryde meets the alien creature while on an adventure in space and adopts it.

Lockheed's intelligence and telepathic bond with Kitty make him more than a pet; he's a trusted partner in battle. His fiery breath and courage have earned him a place among Marvel's most beloved creatures. Lockheed made appearances in X-Men cartoons and made its live-action debut in 2020's New Mutants.

The rare Newsstand version of this issue is worth $238. That is down from a 2022 price of $336.

Lockjaw, the Inhumans' massive teleporting bulldog, debuted in Fantastic Four #45 in 1965. It is a landmark and important key comic issue introducing the Inhumans, the royal family of Attilan. While Marvel's attempts at making the Inhumans a live-action property were a failure, the characters are still a vital part of Marvel canon.

Lockjaw is the loyal Inhuman pet and resembles a large bulldog. Lockjaw has the powers of precognition and teleportation, and can eat almost any form of matter. Despite his cosmic abilities, his gentle demeanor and loyalty to Crystal and Black Bolt make him endearing.

A near-perfect copy of this comic is worth over $35,850 on the collectibles market. While that is a great price mark, it is sharply down from a 2023 high of almost $80,500.

Streaky, Supergirl's pet cat, got Kryptonian-like powers after exposure to X-Kryptonite. Supergirl was experimenting with it, threw it away, and Streaky came across it. The cat would develop Kryptonian-like superpowers. His debut in Action Comics #261 in 1960 is a Silver Age delight, from an era when silly and goofy adventures were the norm due to Comics Code Authority censorship.

A near-perfect copy of this comic is worth over $10,700. A good price mark, but still down from a 2025 high of almost $13,000.

Captain America #117 from 1969 is a vital key comic. It features the first appearance of Sam Wilson as Falcon. Falcon was one of the first Black Marvel superheroes of the Civil Rights era, after Black Panther. This comic also features of the first comic book super pet at Marvel, Redwing, an actual falcon.

Redwing has aerial combat training and shares a telepathic link with Falcon; Redwing can literally offer Falcon a bird's-eye view of action during conflict with enemies. Redwing made his live-action debut as a bird-like drone in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

A copy of this comic with a 9.8 CGC grade is worth about $9,650. The comic had a value of $20,458 in 2024.

Comic book super pets remind us that heroism isn't limited to capes and costumes. These pet characters embody emotion, humor, and companionship, qualities that make comic universes feel more human. Their debut issues are not only collectible treasures but emotional milestones that highlight the bond between heroes and their non-human pet allies.

In a world of gods and monsters, these pets and robotic companions prove that sometimes, the most powerful heroes walk on four legs, fly on wings, or hover on circuits; and that's what makes them unforgettable.