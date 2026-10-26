Owl And Jest Releases Parody Gag Gift Book Aimed At White Elephant Gift Buyers

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> Independent publisher Owl and Jest has released a 120-page parody self-help book aimed at the shock and gag gift market, with sales expected to peak around Christmas parties, White Elephant exchanges, and April Fools' Day.

Independent publisher Owl and Jest today announced the release of How to Deal With Your Disappointingly Small Penis:, a 120-page humorous parody of the self-help genre created for the gag gift market. The paperback was published on October 23, 2026, and is available now on Amazon for $12.99.

Written in the voice of the fictional Dr. Leonard Dryden, the book presents itself as a sincere self-improvement guide for men who are less than satisfied with what nature provided. It contains a complete parody program, including Dr. Dryden's Adequacy Mindset, self-assessment questionnaires, case studies, diagrams, and an invented diagnosis, Comparative Phallus Anxiety Disorder (CPAD), along with straight-faced advice on confidence, dating, and locker rooms.

Owl and Jest is targeting buyers in the shock and gag gift market: people shopping for office Secret Santa exchanges, White Elephant parties, bachelor parties, birthdays, and April Fools' Day pranks, as well as anyone looking for a gift guaranteed to get a reaction from friends, coworkers, or family. Unlike many novelty gift books, which are blank notebooks or journals behind a joke cover, the book is fully written from start to finish.

"When we looked at what people buy for gift exchanges, the same thing kept coming up: they want something that's out there, something different, something that gets a reaction the moment it's unwrapped," said Miranda Wright of Owl and Jest. "Mugs and socks don't do that. A self-help book with this title does."

The publisher expects most sales to come in the weeks before Christmas. "Office Christmas parties and Secret Santa exchanges, especially in the UK, along with White Elephant parties in the US, are exactly where this book belongs," Wright added. "After the holidays, April Fools' Day gives it a second season."

The book is a work of parody, intended purely as humor, and does not provide medical advice. Dr. Leonard Dryden and his Center for Modest Male Wellness are fictional

How to Deal With Your Disappointingly Small Penis (ISBN 978-1-917802-02-4) is available in paperback on Amazon, c, Amazon, and href="" rel="sponsored co.

About Owl and Jest:

Owl and Jest is an independent publisher specializing in adult humor, parody self-help books, and novelty gift books. The company publishes titles built around unusual premises and deadpan comedy, designed to make memorable gifts.