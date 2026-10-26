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Israeli Army Carries Out Series Of Strikes On Gaza Strip


Date: 2026-10-26 10:46:56

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Israeli forces have carried out a new series of strikes on several areas of the Gaza Strip.

This was reported by the Israeli military press service.

According to the report, strikes were carried out in the northern, central and southern parts of the enclave. Four Palestinian militants affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were killed in the attacks.

In addition, an observation tower in northern Gaza, allegedly used to conduct sniper fire against Israeli troops, was detected and destroyed.

The military also spotted three militants emerging from an underground tunnel located beyond the demarcation line near the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. According to the army, an airstrike was carried out in the area. A direct hit on the group of militants was recorded, along with a secondary explosion near the targeted tunnel.

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Trend News Agency

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