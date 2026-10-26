UPDATE Milton Hydro Statement On Electrical Incident At Milton Construction Site

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILTON, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) is aware that a construction worker was injured in an electrical incident at a construction site in Milton, today. Emergency services and Milton Hydro personnel responded to secure the area and provide assistance, and we understand the matter is being reviewed by the appropriate authorities.

While the incident did not involve Milton Hydro employees, contractors, or work activities our thoughts are with the injured worker and their family.

About Milton Hydro:

Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to more than 45,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton and our surrounding service area. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the 'electrification of everything' to keep its customers powered for generations to come.

CONTACT: Telephone (905) 876-4611, Fax (905) 876-2044