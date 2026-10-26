Adhuna Bhabani Wishes Her 'Love' Nicolo Morea On Birthday, Farhan Akhtar Reacts

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani celebrated the birthday of her longtime partner Nicolo Morea with a heartfelt social media post.

She called him her“love”, and shared pictures from their happy celebration. Her former husband, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, and his former sister-in-law, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, were among those who extended their wishes.

Adhuna took to her social media account to share pictures from Nicolo's birthday celebration. She shared a picture of him cutting a cake as she stood beside him, smiling.

“Happy Birthday love @nicolo_morea,” she captioned the post.

The birthday post attracted warm wishes from several members of the film fraternity. Farhan commented,“Happy birthday Nic..”, while Zoya wrote,“Happiest birthday Nic”. Actress Jennifer Winget also wished him, writing,“Happiest birthday Nic!”. Actress Amruta Rao and Deanne Panday were among the others who extended their wishes.

Adhuna and Nicolo, who is the brother of actor Dino Morea, have been in a relationship for many years and often share glimpses of their life together on their respective social media accounts.

Their relationship has also drawn attention for the way Adhuna has spoken about finding love later in life. In an older post, a social media user praised her for giving hope to women who believe finding love after 40 is impossible.

Responding to the comment, Adhuna wrote,“I don't think there is an age limit on love... 40 is yet young!!!!”

Before finding love with Nicolo, Adhuna was married to Farhan Akhtar. The couple tied the knot in 2000 after dating for three years and were married for around 16 years. They announced their separation in January 2016. Their divorce was finalised in April 2017.

Adhuna and Farhan are parents to two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

Farhan later married actor and television personality Shibani Dandekar on February 19, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in Khandala.

–IANS

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