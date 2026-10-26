Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Arnab Impact, Forecast Read On

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Arnab is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and might hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28. Wind speeds could reach up to 125 kmph. Check here

The cyclone is heading northwest and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts by the morning of October 28.While the storm is getting stronger, its direct impact on West Bengal depends on its future path. Heavy rain isn't confirmed yet.The weather department predicts that Cyclone Arnab will intensify into a powerful storm over the Bay of Bengal by October 26 midnight.As the cyclone makes landfall, sustained winds of 115 to 125 kmph are expected, with dangerous gusts peaking at 140 kmph.Residents in Kolkata, South Bengal, and North Bengal are keeping a close eye on the forecast to see if the cyclone brings major changes.