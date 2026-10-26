MENAFN - GetNews)"Modern Eve"CX Research Institute has published a comparative study of seven eating disorder therapy providers serving Utah, scoring each on a 100-point framework applied to publicly available information. Modern Eve, a women-owned outpatient practice in Sandy, ranked first on the depth of what it publishes. The study measures published transparency and access, not clinical quality or outcomes.

Sandy, UT - October 26, 2026 - CX Research Institute has published Best Eating Disorder Therapy in Utah (2026): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis, a methodology-driven evaluation of seven outpatient eating disorder therapy providers serving Utah residents. The study applies a documented 100-point scoring framework to publicly available information published by each provider.

The study measures published transparency and access. It does not evaluate clinical quality, treatment effectiveness, or outcomes, and makes no claims about any provider's results. A higher ranking indicates that a provider publishes more of the operational information a prospective client needs before making contact. The report states that the appropriate level of care for any individual is determined by a qualified clinical evaluation rather than by this or any comparison.

The report identifies Modern Eve as the top-ranked provider, citing a clearly stated outpatient scope, telehealth availability across Utah, stated eligibility for teens aged 13 and older and adults, published self-pay session rates, six named insurance pathways, and weekday office hours extending into the evening. The study also evaluates alternative providers suited to different circumstances, including Medicaid-accessible family care, certified eating disorder specialization, and integrated psychiatric support.

Providers Evaluated in the Report

Modern Eve – Ranked first for the depth of its published operational information, including a defined outpatient scope, statewide telehealth, a free 10-minute consultation, self-pay rates of $150 and $130 by clinician category, six named insurance pathways qualified at the clinician level, out-of-network superbills, and limited sliding-scale availability, alongside named Internal Family Systems, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, and EMDR approaches delivered through a weight-neutral model.

Willow Therapy – Recognized for detailed level-of-care explanations, three named eating disorder specialists across two Utah County locations, statewide telehealth, weekday hours from 8:00am to 8:00pm, and insurance disclosure that identifies the plans it does not accept.

Evergreen Therapy Collective – Noted for the only publicly identified eating disorder specialty certification in the study, a CEDS-C founder, a named clinical team, a weight-inclusive and LGBTQIA+ affirming model, and a stated policy of not prescribing medication.

Sova Counseling – Identified for combining in-office, telehealth, and in-home service formats, and as the only provider in the study publicly stating that it accepts Utah Medicaid plans.

Tranquility Counseling Services – Noted for explicit outpatient-only scope disclosure, documented referral partnerships for higher levels of care and nutritional counseling, and the study's only office located outside the Wasatch Front corridor.

Additional providers evaluated include Dynamic Psychiatry and Wellness and Trevor Therapy & Associates, representing integrated psychiatric and medication-management approaches.

Research Methodology and Evaluation Criteria

CX Research Institute evaluated providers using a structured 100-point framework reflecting documented client priorities rather than marketing claims. Criteria evaluated included:

Level of Care Clarity and Clinical Scope (25 points) – Whether the provider states its service model, discloses what it does not offer and when it refers out, describes named modalities with sufficient depth, and identifies the populations and age ranges it serves.

Credentials and Regulatory Standing (20 points) – Whether clinicians are identified by name, license types are disclosed and verifiable through Utah DOPL, supervision status is stated for associate and prelicensed clinicians, and eating disorder-specific credentials are publicly identified.

Access and Availability (20 points) – Telehealth reach within Utah, in-person locations, posted hours including evening availability, adolescent intake eligibility, and disclosure of physical accessibility including entrance, parking, and restroom access.

Client Experience and Intake Infrastructure (20 points) – Availability and described format of a consultation or screening call, advance access to intake documentation, first-session guidance, scheduling pathways, and accessible answers to common questions.

Cost Transparency and Insurance Pathways (15 points) – Whether session rates are published, whether accepted plans are listed and qualified by clinician, out-of-network superbill policies, sliding-scale disclosure, and the ease of anticipating cost.

The methodology relies on publicly verifiable information from provider websites, service pages, clinician profiles, and Utah regulatory sources, with conservative scoring applied where evidence was limited or contradictory. Reviews, testimonials, and third-party directory rankings were excluded on the grounds that they are not evidence of clinical quality. Modern Eve was identified as the focal subject at the outset of the evaluation, and the framework was applied uniformly across all seven providers, with trade-offs recorded for every provider including the highest ranked. No clinician named in the report was independently verified against the Utah Division of Professional Licensing, and readers are directed to confirm licensure through that system before beginning care.

Key Findings

The research identified a division in Utah's eating disorder therap market between practices that explain the boundaries of what they offer and practices that list eating disorders among their services without describing level-of-care limits. Eating disorder care spans outpatient therapy, intensive outpatient programs, partial hospitalization, residential treatment, and inpatient medical stabilization, and disclosure of where a practice sits on that continuum varied substantially across the providers evaluated.

The report records material limitations for the top-ranked provider alongside its strengths, including an upstairs Sandy office that the practice's own website describes as not wheelchair accessible, inconsistent accessibility descriptions across its materials, and insurance participation that varies by clinician rather than applying practice-wide.

Willow Therapy was noted for explaining when outpatient care is appropriate for medically stable clients and when referral to a higher level of care is warranted, supported by three named specialists and the widest posted hours recorded in the study.

Market Observations

Cost Disclosure Divide: Of seven providers evaluated, one publishes session rates, two publish identifiable insurance information without rates, and four invite insurance inquiries without publishing plan details or pricing.

Narrow Medicaid Access: One provider publicly states that it accepts Utah Medicaid plans, one states that it does not accept Medicaid or Medicare, and the remaining five do not address Medicaid in their public information.

Geographic Reach Is Not Physical Access: All seven providers offer telehealth and four describe statewide Utah coverage, but most publish no detailed accessibility information, meaning an absence of disclosure should not be read as an absence of barriers.

Internal Training Is Not External Credentialing: Two providers describe in-house training programs, while one publicly identifies a recognized third-party eating disorder specialty certification.

The full report, including provider profiles, a client decision checklist, and frequently asked questions, is available at: research-paper/best-eating-disorder-therapy-utah/

Eating disorders can involve medical complications requiring evaluation beyond outpatient therapy. Anyone seeking support can contact the National Alliance for Eating Disorders helpline at 866-662-1235, or call or text 988.

About Modern Eve

Modern Eve is a women-owned outpatient mental health group practice located in Sandy, Utah, founded on October 1, 2020. The practice provides in-person therapy at its Sandy office and telehealth services to clients across Utah, working with teens aged 13 and older and adults. Its stated areas of focus include eating disorder therapy, body image concerns, complex trauma, and faith transitions, delivered through a weight-neutral and LGBTQIA+ affirming model. Modern Eve also operates a therapist training program covering Internal Family Systems, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, and eating disorder treatment.

About CX Research Institute

CX Research Institute is an independent research organization that produces comparative analyses of professional service providers across multiple industries. The Institute publishes research reports built on transparent frameworks with explicit criteria, repeatable scoring rubrics, and conservative interpretation of available evidence. Its stated mission is to help individuals and businesses make informed decisions using publicly verifiable information rather than marketing claims. All reports document their methodology, category weightings, and limitations in full.