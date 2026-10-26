Stockholm Studio Adsome Finds Video Ads Out-Clicked Static Images Across A Year Of Concert Ticket Campaigns

MENAFN - GetNews)"A cinema camera on a shoulder rig filming a band on a lit stage in a wooden concert hall."In concert ticket campaigns managed by Stockholm studio Adsome over twelve months, video ads had a median link click-through rate of 2.08 percent against 1.41 percent for image ads. The best ad in each account reached two to four times the click rate of the median ad.

Stockholm, Sweden - October 26, 2026 - Video ads drew more clicks than static images in the concert ticket campaigns that Stockholm studio Adsome managed over the past twelve months, according to a review of the studio's own Meta advertising data. Across 199 video ads the median link click-through rate was 2.08 percent, against 1.41 percent for 166 image and carousel ads.

The review covered four live entertainment accounts that sell concert and show tickets, with 176 campaigns and 365 ads that each passed 10,000 impressions, from October 19, 2025 to October 18, 2026. All figures are reported by Meta with its default attribution window. They are pooled across the accounts, and no client, artist or tour is named.

The main findings:

1. Video beat static images on link click-through rate in every ticket account where both formats ran at scale.

2. The best ad in each account reached two to four times the link click-through rate of that account's median ad.

3. The median campaign hook rate, meaning the share of impressions where a viewer watched at least three seconds, was 19.0 percent. The median video ad reached ThruPlay on 5.8 percent of impressions.

4. The campaigns returned 4.27 SEK in Meta-tracked ticket revenue for every 1 SEK spent, across 4,249 attributed ticket purchases.

The revenue figure is what Meta's pixel tracked, not audited box office revenue, and no incrementality test was run. One of the four accounts reports in Norwegian kronor, converted at 0.95 SEK. On the three SEK-only accounts the figure is 4.09.

"Most of us in the business would guess that video wins, and it did, but the gap between ads inside the same account is the bigger story," said Carl Ström, founder of Adsome. "The best ad pulls two to four times the clicks of the typical one, so for a promoter the film work is probably where the money is. Cut a few versions per city, keep the ones people click on and stop the rest early, instead of raising the budget on whatever happens to be live."

Adsome has published a short explainer on how it plans a tour as a set of local campaigns, "Concert tour marketing explained: one tour, many cities ". Each city gets its own budget and timeline, and the ads change as the show date gets closer.

The studio films and edits the ads itself and runs the Meta campaigns for promoters, so the team that sees which cut works in one city can make the next version for the following one. More about the service is on Adsome's tour marketing page.

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include performance-based Meta advertising for e-commerce brands, ticket marketing for concert tours and events, and content built for search engines and AI search.