MENAFN - GetNews)""Sometimes the right answer is to keep what you already have. Sometimes it is to adjust the coverage. Sometimes there is a genuine gap that needs to be filled.""With access to more than 17 life insurers and 37 general insurers, more than 200 insurance policies reviewed, and previous recognition among Singapore's best financial advisors, Dollar Bureau shares what consumers should consider when choosing an insurance agent.

Singapore - October 26, 2026 - Dollar Bureau is sharing what it believes consumers should look for when search for the best insurance agent after helping more than 3,000 Singaporeans navigate insurance and financial planning decisions - and following recognition across multiple rankings of Singapore's best financial advisors.

The Singapore personal finance platform has spent years researching and comparing insurance products available locally, with more than 200 insurance policies reviewed across life, health, critical illness, disability, savings and other categories.

Consumers can also access products and solutions from more than 17 life insurers and 37 general insurers through Dollar Bureau.

That breadth of exposure has given Dollar Bureau a close look at how insurance recommendations can differ depending on the adviser, insurer, product range and individual client's circumstances.

According to Dollar Bureau, finding the best insurance agent should therefore involve more than choosing the person with the most persuasive presentation, the cheapest quotation or the most recognisable insurer.

“Consumers sometimes focus on finding the best insurance policy, but who is helping you make that decision matters just as much,” said Muhammad Firdaus Syazwani, Founder of Dollar Bureau.

“The best insurance agent should be able to understand what you already have, identify what is actually missing, explain the alternatives and tell you why a recommendation makes sense for you specifically.”

The Best Insurance Agent Should Start With What You Already Have

Dollar Bureau believes a proper insurance conversation should begin with a review of the consumer's existing coverage.

Before recommending another policy, an adviser should understand areas such as:



Existing life and health insurance

Critical illness coverage

Disability and income protection

Dependants and financial responsibilities

Outstanding liabilities

Current premiums

Employer-provided benefits Financial goals and budget

This can help identify genuine protection gaps, but it can also reveal situations where a consumer already has sufficient coverage.

Dollar Bureau says this distinction matters because good insurance advice does not always need to result in another purchase.

“The outcome shouldn't always be 'buy another policy',” Firdaus said.

“Sometimes the right answer is to keep what you already have. Sometimes it is to adjust the coverage. Sometimes there is a genuine gap that needs to be filled.”

“For us, the best insurance agent is someone who is comfortable with all three outcomes.”

Product Access Matters, but More Choice Does Not Automatically Mean Better Advice

Another factor consumers may want to consider is the range of insurers and products an adviser is able to recommend.

Some insurance representatives primarily distribute products from a particular insurer, while advisers working through financial advisory firms may have access to products from multiple insurers.

Through Dollar Bureau, consumers can access solutions from more than 17 life insurers and 37 general insurers.

Dollar Bureau says broader access can make it easier to compare alternatives, but access to more insurers alone does not automatically make someone the best insurance agent.

What matters is how that access is actually used.

Consumers can consider asking:

Which insurers can you recommend from?Are there insurers or products you cannot recommend?Which alternatives did you compare before arriving at this recommendation?Why was this particular product selected?What are the disadvantages compared with the alternatives?

“Having more options is useful, but simply showing someone ten quotations isn't advice,” Firdaus said.

“The value comes from explaining the differences and helping someone understand which trade-offs actually matter for their situation.”

200+ Insurance Policy Reviews Have Shaped Dollar Bureau's Approach

Dollar Bureau has reviewed more than 200 insurance policies as part of its insurance research and consumer education work.

These reviews span products from insurers across Singapore and examine factors such as coverage, premiums, definitions, policy features, exclusions, surrender implications and the circumstances under which a product may or may not be suitable.

The company says this experience has reinforced one of its core beliefs: there is rarely one insurance product that is objectively best for everybody.

The same applies when choosing an insurance agent.

An adviser who is suitable for someone looking for an Integrated Shield Plan may not necessarily be the best fit for someone focused on legacy planning, business insurance or restructuring an existing portfolio.

Dollar Bureau therefore looks at the type of help a consumer needs before connecting them with an adviser from its network.

Dollar Bureau Has Previously Been Ranked Among Singapore's Best Financial Advisors

Dollar Bureau's growing focus on insurance and financial planning follows recognition across multiple third-party rankings of financial advisers and financial planners in Singapore.

The platform has appeared across eight third-party lists, including several top-three placements.

Among the rankings, Dollar Bureau was placed:



#1 by Mirchelleymuses in its ranking of Singapore financial advisor firms

#2 by SingaReviews among financial advisors in Singapore

#2 by Raffles Credit among reliable financial planners in Singapore, where it was also named“Best for Financial Planning and Literacy”

#3 by MoreBetter among Singapore's best financial advisors #3 by investment platform Kilde in its guide to financial advisors in Singapore

Dollar Bureau has also been included in financial adviser and financial planner lists published by TheBestSingapore, BestInSingapore and A1 Credit.

Firdaus said the recognition reinforces the same principles Dollar Bureau applies when assessing insurance advice.

“Being recognised among Singapore's best financial advisors is encouraging, but ultimately the standard we care about is whether consumers are receiving advice that genuinely improves their financial situation,” he said.

“The same applies when someone is looking for the best insurance agent. Rankings and reviews can help narrow the field, but the person still needs to understand your circumstances, compare appropriate options and explain why their recommendation makes sense.”

The Best Insurance Agent Should Explain the Downsides Too

Dollar Bureau also encourages consumers to pay attention to how an insurance recommendation is explained.

An adviser should be able to discuss not only the benefits of a policy, but also its limitations.

Depending on the product, this may include:



Exclusions

Waiting periods

Premium increases

Non-guaranteed benefits

Surrender implications

Coverage limits

Policy conditions Situations where claims may not be payable

Dollar Bureau believes one simple question can be particularly revealing:

“When would you not recommend this policy?”

An adviser who understands a product should be able to explain both when it may be suitable and when another approach might be more appropriate.

“The best insurance agent shouldn't need every product to sound perfect,” Firdaus said.

“Every financial product involves trade-offs. Consumers deserve to understand those trade-offs before they commit.”

Service Should Continue After the Policy Is Purchased

Dollar Bureau says consumers should also consider what happens after an insurance policy has been issued.

Insurance relationships can last for decades.

During that time, a client may get married, have children, buy a home, change jobs, start a business or experience a major health event.

An insurance agent may also play an important role when a claim needs to be made.

Dollar Bureau therefore suggests asking potential advisers about:



How often coverage will be reviewed

Who assists with claims

What happens if circumstances change

Whether existing policies from other insurers can be reviewed Who takes over servicing if the adviser leaves the industry

“A policy can stay with you for 20 or 30 years,” Firdaus said.

“So choosing the best insurance agent shouldn't only be about who gives the best first meeting. You also want to know who will still be useful when you actually need help.”

More Than 3,000 Singaporeans Have Sought Help Through Dollar Bureau

Founded in 2019, Dollar Bureau began as a Singapore personal finance website focused on simplifying insurance and financial products for everyday consumers.

Its insurance research has since expanded to more than 200 policy reviews, while its financial advisory network has helped more than 3,000 Singaporeans seek personalised guidance.

Consumers can access products and solutions from more than 17 life insurers and 37 general insurers, alongside investment and broader financial planning solutions.

Dollar Bureau says its role is to help consumers better understand their options before making significant financial commitments.

Rather than defining the best insurance agent by a single company, insurer or sales metric, Dollar Bureau believes the better question is whether the adviser can demonstrate suitability, transparency, meaningful comparison and ongoing service.

“Ultimately, the best insurance agent for one person may not be the best insurance agent for another,” Firdaus said.

“What matters is whether the adviser understands your situation, has the ability to consider appropriate options and can clearly explain why the recommendation makes sense.”

About Dollar Bureau

Dollar Bureau is a Singapore personal finance platform founded in 2019 to make insurance, investing and financial planning easier to understand.

The platform publishes educational guides, insurance policy reviews and financial product comparisons for Singapore consumers.

Dollar Bureau also works with selected MAS-licensed financial advisers from partner financial advisory firms, providing consumers with access to personalised insurance and financial planning support.

More than 3,000 Singaporeans have sought help through Dollar Bureau's advisory network.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking in nature and reflect current expectations. These statements are subject to change, and actual results or developments may differ from those anticipated.