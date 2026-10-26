ZTE Server Technology Supports Digital Transformation In GBA Manufacturing

MENAFN - GetNews)ZTE hosted the Shenzhen Advanced Technology and Smart Manufacturing Delegation at its Shenzhen headquarters for an industry exchange focused on digital transformation in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). The visit brought together representatives from the Shenzhen Liaison Unit of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong, Hong Kong industrial leaders, and executives from Hong Kong-invested manufacturing and service enterprises. Discussions covered manufacturing digital transformation, 5G industrial applications, and computing infrastructure co-construction. The ZTE Server was among the core technologies showcased during the visit.

Exploring Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

The delegation was jointly organized by the Shenzhen Liaison Unit, the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, and its Pearl River Delta Council. The visit provided an opportunity for participants to exchange views on the changing needs of manufacturers in the GBA.

Manufacturing companies are facing growing demand for smarter production processes and stronger digital connections across their operations. During the exchange, ZTE introduced solutions designed to support these needs through computing, connectivity, databases, and digital management technologies.

The discussion focused on practical applications. Participants explored how digital technologies can support production line upgrades and improve links between upstream and downstream operations.

5G industrial applications were also an important topic. Private network solutions can provide connectivity for industrial scenarios and support more connected production environments. Computing infrastructure was another area of discussion, with both sides exploring opportunities for cooperation.

ZTE Showcases Computing and Industrial Solutions

During the visit to the ZTE exhibition hall, the delegation toured several core innovations. These included the self-developed computing server, GoldenDB distributed database solution, 5G private network solutions for industrials, the Digital Twin Intelligent Factory System, and the GBA cross-border digital service platform.

The self-developed computing server was presented as part of ZTE's broader technology capabilities. It was showcased alongside solutions covering databases, industrial networks, factory intelligence, and digital services.

ZTE technical experts also demonstrated how these technologies can help traditional manufacturers improve production line intelligence. The demonstrations focused on practical industrial applications rather than standalone technology features.

The Digital Twin Intelligent Factory System was another key part of the exhibition. It was presented as a solution for intelligent factory scenarios. GoldenDB was also introduced as a distributed database solution that can support digital applications.

Supporting Smarter Industrial Upgrades

The visit also highlighted the importance of accessible digital transformation solutions for Hong Kong manufacturers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

At the seminar following the exhibition tour, Xie Yinchuang, Chief Technology Officer of ZTE (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., introduced ZTE's industrial layout in the GBA. He discussed the transformation needs of Hong Kong SMEs and presented end-to-end digital upgrade solutions with diversified options.

The approach focuses on providing manufacturers with technology resources that can be matched to different transformation needs. Rather than relying on a single solution, companies can consider different combinations of digital technologies based on their operational requirements.

The ZTE Server fits into this broader computing infrastructure approach. Computing capability provides an important foundation for digital applications. It can work alongside databases, private networks, and intelligent factory systems to support more connected industrial operations.

Xie Yinchuang also welcomed Hong Kong manufacturers to make use of ZTE's technological resources for smart upgrading. The discussion created a direct channel for manufacturers to better understand available technologies and potential applications.

Building Stronger Shenzhen-Hong Kong Industrial Links

The delegation spoke highly of ZTE's technological strengths following the visit. The Pearl River Delta Council expressed a desire to establish a long-term and regular exchange platform with ZTE.

For manufacturers, digital transformation can involve multiple stages. Production lines may need intelligent upgrades. Industrial networks may need new connectivity solutions. Data systems may need stronger infrastructure. Cross-border business processes may also require digital support.

The technologies presented during the visit address different parts of this process. Computing servers provide infrastructure capabilities. Distributed databases support data-related applications. 5G private networks connect industrial environments. Digital twin systems support intelligent factory scenarios. Cross-border digital platforms help connect business activities across the GBA. Together, these technologies demonstrate a broader digital transformation framework.

Continuing Collaboration in the GBA

Looking ahead, ZTE will continue to leverage its digital technology capabilities and deepen collaboration with Hong Kong's industrial sector. The company aims to strengthen the industrial collaboration channel between Shenzhen and Hong Kong through technological innovation.

ZTE also stated its commitment to supporting the digital upgrade of the GBA manufacturing sector through self-developed technological capabilities. This includes technologies covering computing, databases, industrial connectivity, intelligent factories, and digital services.

The visit also emphasized localized digital technologies as part of a secure and resilient development foundation. Both sides are committed to exploring opportunities created by the GBA's digital economy and advanced manufacturing development.

For the manufacturing sector, the next stage of digital transformation will depend on closer connections between industrial needs and technology capabilities. Industry exchanges can help identify these needs and create opportunities for practical cooperation.

Conclusion

The August 25 visit provided a platform for that exchange. It connected Hong Kong industrial representatives with ZTE's server and offered a closer look at digital solutions for manufacturing.

With continued communication and cooperation, both sides can further explore digital transformation opportunities in the GBA. The goal is to inject new momentum into the high-quality development of the real economy in Shenzhen and Hong Kong while supporting manufacturers in their ongoing smart upgrading efforts.

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