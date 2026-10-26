Yuedong Vision Brings Bullet-Time Technology From Hollywood To The Gymnastics Floor

MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, "YueDong Vision," a youth entrepreneurial team composed of undergraduates from electronic information and other multidisciplinary majors, has applied bullet-time technology from film and television to gymnastics training and independently developed an intelligent bullet-time analysis system for gymnastics. The system has been put into use by professional gymnastics teams and grassroots sports schools in multiple provinces. This achievement stems from the team's breakthroughs in multiple dimensions such as technology R&D, scenario application, team growth, and industrial cooperation.

In terms of technology R&D, the team adapted the laboratory's existing volumetric video technology to gymnastics training scenarios, enabling a bullet-time solution originally designed for large-scale events to be deployed at lower cost in grassroots training venues. At the same time, the team built a gymnastics champion model database for training comparison and benchmarking, providing coaches and athletes with more intuitive data references and driving gymnastics training from experience-based judgment toward data-driven transformation.

In terms of scenario application, the team conducted field research with frontline gymnastics teams in multiple provinces and customized motion analysis and training plans according to athletes' individual differences. From daily training to pre-competition preparation, the system has gradually been integrated into coaches' training processes, helping several athletes break through long-term technical bottlenecks and improve competitive performance while reducing the risk of sports injuries. At present, the team is cooperating with multiple teams to explore the application of this training model to more gymnastics events, enabling digital training to truly reach the grassroots.

In terms of team growth, this team, composed of undergraduates from electronic information and other multidisciplinary majors, is committed to the deep integration of industry, academia, and research. During project R&D, team members stayed in the laboratory to debug equipment, traveled to major training bases to collect real data, and continuously refined their work in algorithm iteration, market alignment, and industry-education collaboration. From initially having only a few cameras and one computer to now owning a complete software and hardware system and multiple independent intellectual property rights, the team has gradually moved from a laboratory prototype to a commercial product.

In terms of industrial expansion, the project adopts a dual-driven business model serving both government and business clients. It provides integrated hardware-software intelligent training solutions to national teams, provincial and municipal gymnastics teams, sports schools, and sports research institutions, while extending to diversified scenarios such as gymnastics clubs, training institutions, and dance instruction. At present, the project has registered a technology company, received letters of intent for financing worth RMB 2 million, and obtained letters of intent for cooperation from multiple provincial sports bureaus and professional institutions, with a cumulative intended cooperation amount of RMB 1.7 million. It is expected to create more than 100 direct and indirect jobs. The team owns multiple invention patents and software copyrights, and its related stories have been reported by major media outlets.

In the future, YueDong Vision plans to extend its technology to diving, figure skating, and other skill-based sports, continuing to promote the digitalization of sports training and enabling more athletes to realize their championship dreams through digital training.

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