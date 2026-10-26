Mike Foggetta And Kevin Sousa Release“Rufus The Doofus,” A Surf-And-Skate Middle School Adventure

MENAFN - GetNews) In "Rufus The Doofus," authors Mike Foggetta and Kevin Sousa follow a skateboarder and his friends as they uncover a secret plan to shut down their California beach-town middle school. A funny adventure full of surfing, skating, and team spirit. Now available on Amazon.

Houston, Texas - October 26, 2026 - Authors Mike Foggetta and Kevin Sousa have released Rufus The Doofus, a funny, fast-paced story set in the California beach town of Mermosa Beach.

The book follows Rufus, a 5'1" skateboarder at San Dune Middle School, and his best friends Pismo and Patti Murphy. Rufus wants to land The Wedger, a dangerous skateboard trick that, by school tradition, makes the skater captain of the surf team. When rumors spread that the surf team may be cut because of budget problems, Rufus starts to suspect that the grumpy Principal Borak is hiding something.

A secret room behind the school auditorium and late-night "walkabouts" beneath the school lead the friends to loan papers, soil samples, and a model of an oil refinery. Borak's real plan goes much further than cutting the surf team. With help from Gus, a shy classmate who becomes the fourth amigo, they set out to gather proof and take it to the local newspaper, The Beach Reporter, under a mission they call "Operation: S.O.S., Save Our School."

Along the way, Rufus has to deal with Cleon, the school bully, and his sidekicks, Throgs and Lester. The surf team is making its way through the season to the ultimate battle against their unbeaten rivals, the Sharks Cove Stingrays.

This book has 14 chapters along with the epilogue. It is a blend of slapstick humor, skateboarding, surfing, and team spirit. Mock newspaper clippings, surf reports, and league standings from The Beach Reporter appear throughout the book.

Rufus The Doofus is now available on Amazon.

ABOUT THE EMPIRE PUBLISHERS

The Empire Publishers is an independent publishing house with its headquarters nestled in the vibrant state of Texas, USA. Publishing full-length novels, soul-stirring memoirs and enchanted children's stories; it stands as a leading force for Indie and own voices authors. With continued focus on poetic literary fiction, diverse voices and human experiences, the company has now expanded its global presence with imprints in both the United Kingdom and Canada.