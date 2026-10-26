Leading Digital Wallet For Travelers And Expats, Moreta, Introduces Peer-To-Peer Transfers Via Moreta Tags And QR Codes

MENAFN - GetNews) Moreta Global Inc., the FinCEN-registered digital wallet connecting travelers to local QR payment networks across Asia and Latin America, is adding a peer-to-peer transfer tool that lets users send funds directly to each other using Moreta tags or QR code scans. The update extends a platform already built around local QR payments for foreigners in markets including Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Brazil, with the new feature expected to go live by the end of next week.

Canada - October 26, 2026 - Moreta, a fintech company registered with FinCEN as a Money Services Business and backed by Y Combinator's Summer 2024 batch, today announced a peer-to-peer transfer feature for its mobile wallet app. Moreta's platform already gives international travelers and expats local QR payments for foreigners across more than a dozen countries, including Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea, China, Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Bolivia, converting wallet balances to local currency at the point of sale. The new feature will let users send money to one another directly through the app, using either a Moreta tag or a scanned QR code, with the company targeting a launch by the end of next week.

The P2P feature adds a direct transfer layer to a wallet that was originally built for merchant payments through native QR networks such as VietQR, KHQR, DuitNow QR and Pix. Instead of routing a transfer through a bank or a separate remittance app, users will be able to move funds between Moreta accounts using a tag, a short identifier tied to each user's wallet, or by scanning a counterpart's QR code inside the app. Moreta has positioned its wallet around letting travelers pay the way locals do rather than relying on international cards or cash withdrawn from ATMs abroad, and the company says peer-to-peer transfers were a frequent request from users traveling across pairs and groups in its supported markets.

"Travelers using Moreta have been asking how to split a dinner bill or pay back a roommate without pulling out a separate app or converting currency twice," said Sam Yu, Co-Founder and CTO of Moreta. "Letting them scan a QR code or send to a tag inside the wallet they already use for local payments closes that gap directly."

Moreta's existing wallet already supports multiple funding options, including bank connections through Plaid, bank transfers and card top-ups, alongside a rate comparison tool that shows users exchange rates and total spending power against alternatives such as Wise, Revolut and cash withdrawn from ATMs. The company has built its security model around identity verification through AiPrise, 24/7 fraud monitoring, real-time account alerts and login anomaly detection, with customer funds held and insured through its banking partners. Moreta has prioritized growing its footprint in newer markets including Malaysia, Cambodia, Brazil and China.

"Security has to scale with every new feature we ship, not come as an afterthought," Yu added. "A transfer feature between users carries the same fraud-monitoring and identity-verification standards we apply to every QR payment on the platform."

The peer-to-peer feature will roll out to existing Moreta users through the mobile app, with the company pointing to its target of a launch by the end of next week. No additional details on transfer limits, supported currencies or country availability for the feature have been released. Moreta said further specifics will be shared as the launch date approaches, through the Moreta app and its social channels.

About Moreta

Moreta Global Inc. is a Delaware-incorporated fintech company and FinCEN-registered Money Services Business that operates a global digital wallet built around local QR payments for foreigners traveling across Asia and Latin America. Backed by Y Combinator's Summer 2024 batch, Moreta connects users to native QR payment networks including VietQR, KHQR, QR Ph, DuitNow QR and Pix, with funds held through Plaid-connected banking partners and identity verification powered by AiPrise. The company has expanded its coverage to markets including Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea, China, Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Bolivia.