“Chosen Woman,” The Posthumous Book By Ministry Founder Susan Kimes, Released On Amazon Ahead Of Public Celebration Of Life

MENAFN - GetNews) The family of Susan Kay "Susie" Kimes announces the posthumous release of her book "Chosen Woman," now available on Amazon. Kimes founded NEWIM and Chosen Women Events over four decades of ministry. A public Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Restoration Church in Lake Elsinore, California. Book and event details are at susankimeslegacy.

OCTOBER 26, 2026 - MENIFEE, CA - "Chosen Woman," the posthumous book by ministry founder Susan Kimes, has been released on Amazon. A public Celebration of Life honoring her life and work was held on October 24, 2026, and is available to view at SusanKimesLegacy.

Kimes was the founder of NEWIM, the Network of Evangelical Women in Ministry, and served as its first president. Through NEWIM and the Chosen Women Events she founded, including a gathering at the Rose Bowl, she spent decades encouraging women in ministry to step into the work they believed they were called to do. She often described those assignments as "God-sized jobs," work too large to attempt alone and too important to leave undone.

Her teaching reached far beyond Southern California. Kimes taught in the United States, New Zealand, Singapore, and Cape Town, South Africa. Alongside the large gatherings, she was known for one-on-one mentoring and for her teaching on spiritual freedom, sitting with individuals and helping them work through the things that held them back. That combination, public teaching and private mentoring, shaped a generation of women who now lead ministries of their own.

"Chosen Woman" gathers that lifetime of teaching into one book. It was made from her teachings, notes, testimonies, audio and video recordings, and her StoryWorth writings, and it carries her voice on calling, courage, and faithfulness, written for the women she mentored and for readers meeting her for the first time. The book was completed and published by her family after her death so that her teaching would remain available to the people it was given for, and so that the mentoring she did in person could keep reaching people she would never meet.

Her family has also preserved her work online. SusanKimesLegacy carries her story and the details of her memorial service, ChosenWomenEvents preserves the events she founded, and NEWIM, the network she founded, continues at newim, connecting and encouraging women in ministry today.

A Celebration of Life for Susan Kimes was held on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 11:00am at Restoration Church in Lake Elsinore, California, where copies of "Chosen Woman" were available to guests. A recording of the service and more about her life are at.

"Chosen Woman" is available now on Amazon at . More about Susan Kimes and her ministry is at,, and.

Media contact: Jason Kimes, Team Kimes Design, (951) 349-4950,...