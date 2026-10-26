Ryan Cruise Turns Seven Tracks Into Seven Minutes Of Cinema With 'R1'

MENAFN - GetNews) The Australian R&B artist introduces his Cine EP concept with a self-directed short film, reaching 91,000 YouTube views in its first month.

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA - October 26, 2026 - There's something increasingly rare about an artist asking listeners to experience a project from beginning to end.

For Australian R&B artist and producer Ryan Cruise, that idea sits at the heart of r1, a seven-track EP accompanied by a seven-minute short film that brings his music into a carefully constructed visual world.

Released September 25 through 0102 Labs via EMPIRE, the project has reached 91,000 views on YouTube within its first month, introducing a growing audience to what Cruise calls his ciné EP concept.

Rather than approaching music videos as standalone promotional pieces, Cruise uses film as an extension of the record itself. The result is an audiovisual experience where sound, imagery and atmosphere work together to tell a larger story.

Shot and edited by Cruise across Queensland's Sunshine Coast and hinterland, the film trades elaborate sets and high-production spectacle for natural landscapes, shifting light and moments of isolation. The coastal scenery becomes part of the project's emotional language, reflecting themes of introspection, distance and personal transformation.

That same restraint carries into the music.

Rooted in contemporary R&B with elements of alternative soul and hip-hop, r1 leans into atmospheric textures, understated percussion and intimate vocal performances. Its seven tracks - open, painless 8, don't lie, me n mine, as you were, peaceful place and glovey (outro freestyle) - move through different emotional spaces while maintaining a cohesive sonic identity.

It's a sound that prioritises feeling over excess, allowing subtle details in the production and songwriting to carry much of the weight.

Cruise's approach reflects more than a decade spent developing his skills as an artist, producer and mix engineer. Rather than outsourcing the visual identity of the project, he took on the filming and editing himself, bringing the same attention to detail that shapes his music into the cinematic process.

That multidisciplinary approach is central to the Cine EP. It's not simply an EP with an accompanying visual. It's a project designed to exist across both mediums, with the film offering another way into the music.

Mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Fili Filizola, r1 also reflects Cruise's growing connection to an international creative network while remaining rooted in his independent approach.

A month after its release, the project has reached 91,000 YouTube views, an early milestone for an artist continuing to build his audience on his own terms.

At a time when songs are often reduced to fleeting moments on social media, Cruise is taking a more immersive approach. The seven-minute film gives audiences an opportunity to sit with the atmosphere of r1, rather than encounter its tracks in isolation.

And while the project represents a distinct chapter in his catalogue, it also hints at what's ahead. With new singles in development and a debut full-length album on the horizon, Cruise is continuing to develop a sound that draws from contemporary R&B without being confined by it.

For now, r1 offers a compelling introduction to that world - one where the music doesn't end when the visuals begin.

Watch the r1 Cine EP on YouTube and stream the full seven-track project on all major platforms.

About Ryan Cruise

Ryan Cruise is an Australian independent artist, producer and mix engineer working across contemporary R&B, alternative soul and hip-hop. With more than a decade of experience in music production and audio engineering, his work combines atmospheric sound design, introspective songwriting and cinematic storytelling.

His latest project, r1, pairs a seven-track EP with a self-directed seven-minute short film shot across Queensland's Sunshine Coast and hinterland. Released through 0102 Labs via EMPIRE in September 2026, the project introduces his Cine EP concept.

Media information

Artist: Ryan Cruise

Project: r1

Release date: September 25, 2026

Format: Seven-track EP and seven-minute Cine EP film

Label / Distribution: 0102 Labs / EMPIRE

Instagram: @ryancruisex

YouTube:

Streaming: rel="nofollow" href="" 0102labs/r

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