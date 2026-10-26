Flex HR Named Strategic HR Partner Of The Year At 2026 SHRM-Atlanta HR Excellence Awards

ATLANTA - October 26, 2026 - Flex HR, a leading provider of outsourced human resources services, has been named Strategic HR Partner of the Year at the 2026 SHRM-Atlanta HR Excellence Awards. The recognition highlights the company's longstanding commitment to helping businesses strengthen their HR practices, support their employees, and navigate the complexities of managing a workforce.

The award was presented October 8 during the annual HR Excellence Awards Gala, hosted by SHRM-Atlanta and emceed by FOX 5 Atlanta's Portia Bruner. The event celebrated HR professionals, teams, and organizations making a measurable difference in workplaces across the Atlanta region.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Flex HR has historically supported more than 2,000 businesses, providing practical, personalized HR expertise to organizations at different stages of growth. Its approach centers on building strong client relationships, with each business working directly with a dedicated HR expert who understands its needs and challenges.

Through its comprehensive services, Flex HR helps businesses manage essential HR functions, including compliance, payroll, recruiting, employee benefits, employee relations, and organizational development. This support allows organizations to strengthen their people practices while navigating the day-to-day demands of running a business.

Flex HR's recognition as Strategic HR Partner of the Year reflects the important role strategic HR support plays in helping businesses operate effectively, build stronger workplaces, and support long-term organizational success.

“HR plays an important role in both employee experience and business performance,” said Jason Cline, CEO of SHRM-Atlanta.“These awards recognize the people and organizations doing exceptional work behind the scenes of Atlanta's workplaces.”

The 2026 HR Excellence Awards recognized achievements across 10 categories, including HR leadership, employee experience, workforce development, consulting, and strategic HR partnership. Winners were selected through a judging process followed by public voting among finalists.

For Flex HR, the award marks a meaningful milestone during its 25th anniversary year, recognizing its continued work supporting businesses through personalized HR expertise and a comprehensive approach to workforce management.

To learn more about Flex HR and its human resources services, visit Flex HR.

About Flex HR

Flex HR provides outsourced human resources services to businesses, offering personalized support across HR compliance, payroll, recruiting, benefits, employee relations, and organizational development. With a dedicated HR expert assigned to each client, Flex HR helps organizations manage their workforce needs and build stronger people practices. The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 and has historically supported more than 2,000 businesses.

About SHRM-Atlanta

SHRM-Atlanta is a leading community for HR professionals, serving thousands of HR and business leaders throughout the region. Through professional development, leadership, and community engagement, the organization helps HR professionals strengthen their organizations and advance their careers.