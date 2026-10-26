Economy Ministry Again Revises 2026 GDP Forecast Downward

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko told the Kyiv International Economic Forum that at the start of the year the expected GDP growth forecast for 2026 stood at 2.4%. In June, the ministry cut its projection to 1.6% for 2026 and 1.3% for 2027.

“We are now revising the forecast again. There is no final figure yet, but we already see a minus 1–1.5 percentage points compared with our June estimate,” Kravchenko said.

He cited several reasons for the downgrade, including the blockade of Ukraine's seaports, intensified Russian attacks and, to some extent, the postponement of capital budget spending to the end of the year.

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Kravchenko said damage from strikes has already reached about USD 8 billion, with losses expected to rise to USD 10 billion by year‐end. While most losses in the first half of the year were concentrated in the energy sector, in the second half all sectors of the economy have been affected.

“We need reserves and a set of tools to support business. This is also about systemic risks for the economy and our budget revenues,” he noted.

As reported, in the first nine months of 2026 the state budget fell short of planned revenues by UAH 50 billion, including UAH 32 billion in August–September.

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