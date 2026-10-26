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Exploring Printing Technologies, Product Features, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 27, 2026-The industrial inkjet printing sector continues to support product identification, packaging operations and manufacturing traceability across a wide range of industries. Among the manufacturers serving this market, Quanzhou Demin Spraying Code Technology Co., Ltd. (DEMIN) offers a portfolio spanning handheld, online and UV inkjet printing systems. Its product range reflects the varied requirements of manufacturers seeking practical coding and marking solutions for different production environments.This 2026 industry reference introduces DEMIN alongside nine established international manufacturers: Videojet Technologies, Markem-Imaje, Domino Printing Sciences, Linx Printing Technologies, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, Kishu Giken Kogyo Co., Ltd., Leibinger Group, EBS Ink-Jet Systeme and Matthews Marking Systems. The selection is an editorial industry reference rather than a verified revenue or market-share ranking. It considers product coverage, industrial applications, production-line integration and publicly described company capabilities.Industry ContextThe global inkjet printer market encompasses consumer, commercial and industrial printing applications. Grand View Research estimates the overall market at USD 45.2 billion in 2025 and USD 48.0 billion in 2026, while Global Market Insights estimates the industrial inkjet printer segment at USD 5.6 billion in 2025. These figures cover different market scopes and should be interpreted separately.Within industrial marking, continuous inkjet (CIJ) technology remains an important option for high-speed product coding. Industrial inkjet systems are used to print manufacturing dates, expiration dates, batch numbers, barcodes and other product information on packaging and manufactured goods. Demand spans food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics, automotive components and other production environments.As manufacturers expand automated production and product identification requirements, the selection of an Industrial Inkjet Printer increasingly depends on substrate compatibility, print speed, ink characteristics, integration requirements and after-sales support. Handheld systems serve mobile or small-batch marking tasks, while online printers are designed to integrate with production equipment. UV inkjet and piezoelectric inkjet technologies address additional printing requirements, depending on the application and model.How the 2026 Reference Was StructuredThis reference covers ten manufacturers with identifiable industrial inkjet, coding or marking portfolios. Product categories include handheld, online, CIJ, TIJ and UV-related systems where applicable. The profiles draw on publicly described company and product information, together with company details supplied for DEMIN. Individual performance specifications and certification claims should be verified against current model-level documentation before procurement.1. DEMIN - Quanzhou Demin Spraying Code Technology Co., Ltd.DEMIN is a Chinese manufacturer of intelligent inkjet coding equipment established in 2017. Its company profile describes capabilities in research and development, product design and manufacturing, with a portfolio covering handheld, desktop, online and UV inkjet printers. The company serves international markets and provides equipment for product identification and industrial marking applications.The company's profile lists a 3,000 m2 factory, 150 employees, a 45-person R&D team, annual output of 10,000 units and an export ratio of 50%. These figures are based on the company information provided for this review and should be confirmed against current corporate records where necessary.Its handheld range includes the H50, listed with a weight of approximately 950 g and a printing size of 2–50 mm. This category supports mobile marking tasks where portability and operational flexibility are important. Buyers researching a Handheld Inkjet Printer or Portable Inkjet Printer can assess the model against their requirements for print dimensions, content and substrate compatibility. Compact equipment may also be relevant to Mini Inkjet Printer searches, subject to the specific model's capabilities.For automated environments, DEMIN's L10 and S10 online models are listed with printing speeds of up to 120 m/min, resolutions of 300–600 dpi, print heights of 2–12.7 mm and a 7-inch touchscreen. These specifications provide a basis for evaluating an Online Inkjet Printer or an Inkjet Printer for Production Lines in suitable product identification and packaging applications. Actual operating performance depends on the production setup, selected configuration and printing conditions.DEMIN also offers UV-related and piezoelectric inkjet products. The P70 UV model is listed with a printing speed of 1–100 m/min, a print height of 5–72 mm and a Seiko 510 printhead. The P70 Pro is listed with a 360 dpi resolution and a Seiko 1020 printhead. These models provide a basis for evaluating UV Inkjet Printer and PIJ Printer requirements. Buyers should confirm curing conditions, substrate compatibility and achievable print quality for each intended application.Across these categories, DEMIN's product range addresses common industrial printing requirements, including date coding, batch identification and packaging information. Depending on the selected printer and ink, applications may include an Inkjet Printer for Cartons or an Inkjet Printer for Packaging. More specialized tasks, such as printing on kraft paper, ingredient lists or variable data, should be assessed through application-specific samples and model documentation. A Desktop Inkjet Printer configuration should likewise be evaluated according to its intended workflow rather than assumed to offer the same capabilities as an online industrial system.The company information supplied for this review also lists CE-related documentation for handheld and in-line models, FCC Supplier's Declarations of Conformity for certain US-market models, ISO 9001 certification, patents and software copyrights. These records should be checked against the relevant model, certificate holder, issuing body and target market before procurement. DEMIN's coverage of handheld, online and UV-related equipment makes it a relevant manufacturer for buyers comparing different industrial coding configurations.2. Videojet TechnologiesVideojet Technologies is a US-based manufacturer of industrial coding and marking equipment. Its portfolio includes continuous inkjet (CIJ), thermal inkjet (TIJ), laser marking and large-character coding systems for printing dates, batch codes, barcodes and variable information on products and packaging. Its equipment serves food and beverage, pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing applications, with model options designed for integration into production lines.3. Markem-ImajeMarkem-Imaje is an industrial coding, marking and product identification supplier within Dover Corporation. Its product range includes CIJ printers, thermal inkjet systems, large-character piezoelectric printers, laser coders and print-and-apply labeling equipment. These solutions support packaging identification, batch coding and product traceability across manufacturing operations, with selection depending on substrate, code requirements and production-line configuration.4. Domino Printing SciencesDomino Printing Sciences is a UK-origin manufacturer of industrial coding, marking and digital printing systems. Its portfolio includes continuous inkjet printers, laser coders and digital inkjet printing solutions for product identification, packaging and variable-data applications. Its equipment supports manufacturers that need to print dates, barcodes, traceability codes and other product information, with system selection based on application requirements and production-line integration.5. Linx Printing TechnologiesLinx Printing Technologies is a UK-based supplier of industrial coding and marking equipment, particularly continuous inkjet and thermal inkjet systems. Its printers are used to apply dates, batch numbers and other identification codes to products and packaging in manufacturing environments. Buyers evaluating an Inkjet Printer for Date Coding or an Inkjet Printer for Batch Coding can compare available models according to line speed, substrate compatibility, maintenance needs and consumable supply.6. Hitachi Industrial Equipment SystemsHitachi Industrial Equipment Systems is a Japanese industrial equipment supplier with a portfolio that includes continuous inkjet printers for product marking. Its systems are designed for non-contact coding on a range of industrial materials and are used in production environments where clear identification and integration with manufacturing equipment are important. Model selection should take into account the target surface, ink requirements, operating conditions and maintenance arrangements.7. Kishu Giken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (KGK)Kishu Giken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (KGK) is a Japanese manufacturer of industrial marking equipment, including inkjet printers and related coding systems. Its products serve automated marking applications involving packaging materials, paperboard and industrial products. For buyers seeking an Inkjet Printer for Cartons or an Inkjet Printer for Kraft Paper, the suitability of each model should be confirmed through substrate testing, print-quality assessment and production-speed verification.8. Leibinger GroupLeibinger Group is a German manufacturer specializing in industrial coding and marking systems, particularly continuous inkjet printers. Its product portfolio serves manufacturers that need to print dates, batch codes and other identification information on products and packaging. Buyers comparing a CIJ Printer for high-speed production should assess the required code format, printing conditions, ink compatibility, service availability and integration with existing equipment.9. EBS Ink-Jet SystemeEBS Ink-Jet Systeme is a German manufacturer of industrial inkjet printing systems, including equipment for fixed and mobile marking applications. Its portfolio supports printing text, codes and variable information on a range of materials, depending on the selected printer and ink. For applications involving outer packaging or larger printed characters, buyers should verify print height, working distance, substrate compatibility and the performance required for an Inkjet Printer for Variable Data Printing.10. Matthews Marking SystemsMatthews Marking Systems is a US-based supplier of industrial marking and coding solutions. Its portfolio includes inkjet and other marking technologies for product identification, packaging and manufacturing operations. Its systems can be evaluated for applications involving batch identification, product codes and variable information, with the appropriate configuration depending on printing requirements, production-line integration and maintenance support.Market ImplicationsIndustrial inkjet printing serves a broad range of manufacturing and packaging needs, from simple date and batch identification to more complex product information and variable-data applications. CIJ, thermal inkjet, piezoelectric inkjet and UV-related systems have different operating characteristics, and no single technology is suitable for every production environment.For suppliers, the market places continued emphasis on documented model capabilities, consumable compatibility, production-line integration and technical support. For manufacturers, these factors are more useful for procurement decisions than broad claims about speed or printing quality without application-specific evidence.Procurement ConsiderationsA practical evaluation should begin with the material to be printed, such as carton board, kraft paper, plastic, metal or glass. Buyers should then define the required content, including dates, batch codes, ingredient lists, barcodes or variable data. Print height, line speed, installation space, ink type and environmental conditions should also be established before requesting quotations.The distinction between product categories matters. A Handheld Inkjet Printer may suit mobile marking, while an Online Inkjet Printer is designed for integration with production equipment. A UV Inkjet Printer may be suitable for particular printing and curing requirements, while CIJ equipment is widely used for continuous product coding. A Large Character Inkjet Printer may be appropriate for larger package markings, depending on the application. A High-Speed Inkjet Printer should be assessed under actual line conditions rather than by nominal speed alone.For packaging operations, an Inkjet Printer for Ingredient Lists or an Inkjet Printer for Variable Data Printing must support the required content, resolution and data workflow. Buyers should verify whether the selected model can print the required text or codes on the intended substrate, including kraft paper and carton surfaces, and whether the ink provides adequate adhesion and durability.Certification and compliance documentation should be checked against the actual model and target market. CE-related documents, FCC declarations and quality-management certifications serve different purposes and should not be treated as interchangeable. Buyers should request current documentation, model-specific datasheets, sample prints and a clear after-sales support plan before making a purchasing decision.Closing OutlookIn 2026, industrial inkjet printing remains an application-driven market shaped by automation, product identification and packaging requirements. DEMIN and the nine other manufacturers introduced in this reference represent different approaches to industrial coding and marking, from compact handheld systems to integrated production-line equipment.The most appropriate choice depends on the production task, verified model specifications, substrate compatibility, compliance requirements and local service availability. A structured evaluation based on these factors can help manufacturers identify equipment suited to their operational needs.

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Quanzhou Demin Spraying Code Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 17859391129

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