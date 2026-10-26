US, Pacific Nations Target Cybercrime Networks

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 27 (IANS) The United States and Pacific Island nations have agreed to intensify cooperation against international drug cartels, online fraud networks and cryptocurrency-based money laundering, as Washington commits more than $44 million to strengthen law enforcement and maritime security across the strategically important Pacific region.

A joint communiqué released by the US State Department on Monday outlined plans to expand intelligence sharing, strengthen port security and improve the ability of regional police agencies to investigate transnational criminal organisations operating across the Pacific, Southeast Asia and the Americas.

The agreement followed the inaugural US-Pacific Islands Conference of Police Ministers, held in Los Angeles on October 21 and 22.

The meeting brought together senior law enforcement officials from Pacific Island countries, Australia, New Zealand, France, the Philippines and Ecuador, alongside American security agencies.

The United States and Palau jointly hosted the conference, which was co-chaired by US Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Kevin Lunday and Palau's Minister of Justice Jennifer Olegeriil.

A major focus of the agreement is the growing threat from organised cybercrime networks operating across international borders.

The communiqué warned that online scam operations had developed into large criminal enterprises using digital infrastructure to defraud victims and move illicit proceeds through international financial systems.

It said criminal organisations were increasingly exploiting cryptocurrency transactions, underground financial networks and weaknesses in national enforcement capabilities.

"We will increase information sharing on scam operations, criminal infrastructure, and cryptocurrency laundering," the participating governments said.

The countries agreed to strengthen the investigative capabilities of national cybercrime units, financial intelligence agencies and law enforcement organisations.

The United States has committed $5 million through the Pacific Alliance for Combating Illicit Finance and Cybercrime programme.

The communiqué raised concerns about the growing presence of drug trafficking networks operating between the Americas and the Pacific Islands.

The statement identified methamphetamine, cocaine and synthetic drugs among the substances threatening communities across the region.

It also highlighted the use of semi-submersible vessels by trafficking organisations, including cases involving waters around Fiji, the Marshall Islands and Solomon Islands.

Washington has announced $4 million for the Regional Interdiction Partnership for Trafficking Intelligence, Disruption, and Enforcement, known as RIPTIDE.

The initiative will work with INTERPOL and the World Customs Organisation to connect intelligence on drug seizures with investigations into trafficking networks and their financial operations.

The agreement also seeks to strengthen maritime surveillance and prevent criminal organisations from exploiting the Pacific's vast sea routes.

The United States has committed $7 million to establish a regional maritime law enforcement training and coordination centre in Palau.

The facility will train officers in vessel boarding, evidence collection and maritime surveillance while supporting intelligence coordination among participating countries.

Washington has also announced nearly $5.5 million for a regional maritime awareness network.

The programme includes surveillance equipment, communications systems and upgrades to patrol vessels used by Pacific countries.

The US Coast Guard will expand cooperation arrangements allowing Pacific law enforcement officers to operate aboard American vessels while enforcing their own countries' laws.

The United States has allocated an additional $5 million to strengthen police investigations through an FBI-supported programme covering drug trafficking, corruption, money laundering and cybercrime.

Other initiatives include improved border screening, training for investigators and equipment to detect illicit cargo.

The participating governments said the programmes would respect national sovereignty and operate in accordance with domestic laws.