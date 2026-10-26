Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Crime Branch Probes Arrested Women's Visit To Bandra Bandstand, Suspects Possible Reconnaissance

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating whether two women, Babita and Radha, arrested in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car, conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand area, where several prominent film personalities, including actor Salman Khan, reside.

According to a Mumbai Crime Branch official, the investigation revealed that the two women visited the Bandra Bandstand area after arriving in Mumbai. Investigators are now examining the purpose of their visit and whether they conducted reconnaissance of the residences of film personalities in the locality.

The official said the information about the women's movements emerged from an analysis of their mobile phones and other technical evidence. However, investigators are yet to establish whether the visit was connected to any potential plan targeting film personalities.

The Crime Branch is also examining the alleged links of the arrested women with Anil Pandit, who remains absconding in the case. According to the police, the two women were in contact with Pandit, and their remand was obtained to question them further about the information that has emerged during the investigation.

Police officials said evidence recovered from the mobile phones of the arrested women indicated that they were aware of the purpose of their visit to Mumbai.

The police are also investigating whether the accused, most of whom are suspected to be originally from Haryana, received assistance from a local person in Mumbai. Investigators suspect that a local contact may have helped the alleged gang members execute their plan and are searching for the person.

According to the Crime Branch, eight of the 11 accused arrested in the case were directly in contact with the alleged main accused, Anil Pandit. Investigators are trying to establish the individual roles of the accused and determine how the alleged network operated.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch, in coordination with Madhya Pradesh Police, detained a suspect in Indore for allegedly providing logistical and financial support to a network linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the October 18 firing incident.

Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia confirmed the detention, stating that it was carried out during a joint operation by the Mumbai and Indore Crime Branch teams. The latest detention took the number of accused apprehended in the case to 11, according to reports.