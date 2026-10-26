Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 27: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 103.54
|Rs 90.03
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.74
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.93
|Rs 98.80
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
What determines petrol and diesel prices?
International crude oil prices are a major factor influencing retail fuel rates in India. Since the country imports a substantial share of its crude oil requirements, movements in global oil markets can affect domestic fuel costs. The rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar also influences the price of imported crude.
Central excise duty, state-level value-added tax (VAT), dealer commissions, refining expenses and transportation costs contribute to the final retail price. Differences in state taxation and distribution expenses explain why motorists in different cities pay different amounts for fuel.
Petrol and diesel prices are not uniform across the country, making it useful for commuters, private vehicle owners and commercial transport operators to check their local rates regularly.
Diesel prices are particularly important for the transportation sector because diesel-powered vehicles carry a significant share of goods across India. Changes in diesel costs can influence freight expenses and, in turn, affect the prices of goods and essential commodities.
Motorists should check the latest rates applicable to their locations before refuelling, as local prices may differ.
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