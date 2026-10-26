Cyclone Arnab Tracker: Red Alerts In Andhra, Odisha As 'Very Severe' Storm Nears Coast Landfall Likely On Oct 28

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is hurtling toward the eastern coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph, by the forenoon of October 28, it said.

The system is currently under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radar at Visakhapatnam.

According to the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, the storm moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 23 kmph late on October 26. It is expected to continue on this trajectory until the evening of October 27, then shift northwestward toward the coast.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) reviewed cyclone preparedness, with Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan asking the agencies to ensure“zero loss of life and minimal damage to infrastructure” and directing them to restore essential services at the earliest in the event of any damage. Educational institutions in cyclone-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and six southern Odisha districts (Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangpur) have been shut for October 28 and 29. In Andhra Pradesh, beaches have been closed to the public, and movement on coastal roads will be suspended from Tuesday afternoon. Sea fishing has been strictly prohibited across the eastern coastal states. The IMD has hoisted cyclone warning signals at nine ports, including Chennai, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore. Meanwhile, Puducherry and its neighbouring areas have been experiencing continuous downpours since Saturday night due to an active northeast monsoon. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Puducherry, Karaikal, and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has deputed eight ministers to monitor pre-cyclone activities across vulnerable regions. Despite the storm's projected landfall in Andhra, Odisha is bracing for severe impacts, including torrential rains and wind speeds gusting up to 80 kmph. Beyond the immediate coastal impact zones, the NCMC has directed the MHA and IMD to issue alerts to Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, as these regions are also expected to experience heavy rainfall. For October 28, winds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Ghazipur, and Ballia. The IMD has issued an orange alert for October 29, warning of heavy rainfall and 40-50 kmph winds in Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Sultanpur. By October 30, the severe weather will spread to Bareilly, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur, as well as parts of Purvanchal, Awadh, and the Terai region, potentially causing daytime temperatures to plummet by 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

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The IMD predicts heavy rain across several districts of West Bengal from October 28 to 30. Authorities have warned of possible landslides in the sub-Himalayan districts, with Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri bracing for heavy downpours on October 29 and 30.

| Odisha, Andhra on alert as Cyclone Arnab to make landfall on Oct 28

(With agency inputs)