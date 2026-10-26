The Blinds Source Highlights Motorized Options At Its Blinds Store New York

MENAFN - GetNews) The Blinds Source is a family-owned New York business established in 1994, offering custom blinds and shades. It specialises in motorised window treatments with remote, app, and voice controls. The company provides free in-home consultations, estimates, and installation, along with a wide range of blinds, shades, drapes, and curtains for homes and offices.

New York, NY, United States - October 26, 2026 - Since 1994, one New York family has measured windows across Manhattan and fitted them with custom blinds and shades. That family business is The Blinds Source. Its two showrooms sit on Third Avenue, close to Gramercy Park, and on Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side. Most customers start with a free in-home consultation. Others would rather come in, feel fabric samples, and try the lift systems by hand.

Motorized blinds and motorized shades are getting more attention this season at the company's blinds store in New York. A motorized treatment opens and closes with a handheld remote or a phone app, and many systems can also respond to voice assistants. Cordless operation keeps the area around the window clear. This setup suits hard-to-reach windows, such as tall windows over a staircase, skylights, windows behind a large desk, and openings set above a radiator. Every motorized order is custom-made to the measurements of the individual window.

"Many of our customers have at least one window that is awkward to reach, or a room where the light changes a lot over the course of the day," said a spokesperson for The Blinds Source. "Motorized blinds and shades let them set a schedule once and leave it running. We go through the options with each customer at the consultation, and our installers program the controls before they leave, so the system is ready to use from the first day."

Scheduling is one feature customers often ask about. In a south-facing living room, a shade that comes down on its own around two in the afternoon may keep the space noticeably cooler by evening. Frequent travelers sometimes program their blinds to move at set times, because shades left down for two weeks can make an apartment look empty. Families with toddlers welcome the cordless design.

Before an order goes in, the consultant covers where the motor gets its power and whether the customer prefers a remote or an app. Installers mount each treatment and set the upper and lower stopping points on site. Installation is free, and the company will replace any product that arrives defective.

About The Blinds Source

The Blinds Source is a New York blinds store run by one family, selling and installing custom window treatments for homes and small offices. Customers can choose aluminum blinds, wood blinds, vertical blinds, or blackout blinds. They also offer honeycomb shades, roller shades, pleated shades, and bamboo shades, along with drapes and curtains, blackout curtains, top treatment designs, and motorized shades. Every order starts with a free consultation and comes with free estimates and free installation. For more information, visit The Blinds Source's website.