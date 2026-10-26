Genius Unlocked Anthology Launches October 28, Inviting Readers To Find Their Voice And Stop Playing Small

MENAFN - GetNews) Jenn Noble-Beninger brings together international voices sharing personal stories of transformation, resilience, and the courage to take up space.

San Francisco, CA, USA - October 26, 2026 - For anyone who has ever held back their voice, questioned their worth, or made themselves smaller to meet someone else's expectations, a new anthology offers stories of what happens when people choose a different path. Releasing October 28, 2026, Who the F Told You to Shrink: Stories from Geniuses Who Refused to Play Small brings together entrepreneurs, coaches, speakers, and business leaders from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

Created in partnership with Jenn Noble-Beninger, founder of Genius Unlocked, the anthology features members of her personal and professional development community. Through individual stories of change and self-discovery, contributors explore what it takes to move beyond limiting beliefs, reclaim their voices, and pursue lives aligned with their purpose.

"I wanted every person in this book to already share the same values, heart, and commitment to growth," said Noble-Beninger. "These aren't strangers brought together for a project. They're people who have invested in becoming the next version of themselves, and now they're sharing those journeys to inspire others."

The book's central question challenges readers to consider where they have learned to hold themselves back-and what might become possible if they stopped. Each chapter offers a personal perspective on transformation, inviting readers to recognize parts of their own experiences in the authors' journeys.

The October 28 launch will include a virtual celebration and coordinated book promotion campaign, giving readers an opportunity to connect with the voices behind the stories.

The contributors are Jenn Noble-Beninger, Tina Y. Weller, Sue Krenselewski, Jo Brown, Leona Douglass, Jane Cooke, Katie & Lynn Else, Elizabeth Edwards, Samantha Potter, Ellen Mosti, Karen Rigamonti, Sherri L. Combs, Jade Baranski, Catherine Hall, Rachel Becquer, Ana Valezzi-Leckenby, Rowena Cotin, Jen Reimund, Nika Redding, Glenda Tan, Tracy Huff, Lis Doggett, Fiona Tan, Stacia Hobson, Sean Allen, Isabella Hagan, Jessica Lehnes, Trena Abbott, and Nick Elliott.

The anthology project includes a year-long visibility program led by bestselling author, publisher, and media strategist Angel Tuccy. Participants receive support with media training, podcast outreach, press releases, speaking opportunities, and ongoing marketing to help them carry their messages beyond the pages of the book.

For readers navigating a personal transition, pursuing a bigger vision, or preparing to share their own stories, Who the F Told You to Shrink invites them to reflect on the limits they have accepted and the possibilities they are ready to explore.

To learn more about Genius Unlocked and the anthology's October 28 launch, visit .

About Genius Unlocked

Genius Unlocked is a personal and professional development community founded by bestselling author Jenn Noble-Beninger. Through coaching, education, and transformational experiences, the community helps entrepreneurs uncover their unique strengths, expand their influence, and create businesses aligned with their purpose. Learn more at .