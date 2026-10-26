Evidence Copilot Brings Cited AI Evidence Review To Criminal Defense Attorneys, With Connectors For Claude And Chatgpt

MENAFN - GetNews)""Defenders don't need an AI that tells them what the case means. They need to find the forty seconds of bodycam that matter, fast, and be able to show exactly where it came from." (Pat Riley, founder of AIQ Labs)"Defense teams upload bodycam video, jail calls, 911 audio and police reports and get timestamped transcripts, redaction tools and an AI evidence agent whose answers cite the exact second or page they came from.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia - October 26, 2026 - Evidence Copilot, an evidence-review workspace built by AIQ Labs for U.S. criminal defense attorneys, investigators and public defender offices, now lets defense teams review discovery in one place, from video and audio to scanned documents, and query their cases from AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT.

Discovery in a typical criminal case now includes hours of bodycam and interrogation footage, jail calls and 911 audio alongside the police report. Reviewing it by hand is one of the most time-consuming parts of defense work. Evidence Copilot is designed to make that review faster while keeping every AI output tied to its source and marked for attorney review.

What defense teams can do in Evidence Copilot



Transcribe evidence with speaker labels and word-level timestamps. Bodycam, interrogation video, jail calls and 911 audio become searchable transcripts, and speaker names update across the whole file in one click.

Ask questions with citations. An AI evidence agent searches every transcript and document in a case. Each answer links to the exact moment in the video or page in the PDF.

Spot inconsistencies early. Each new file is compared against earlier evidence in the case. Possible conflicts, such as a police report that differs from bodycam audio, are flagged for review.

Redact for discovery turnover. Frame-accurate video redaction, word-level audio redaction, and image and PDF redaction. Originals are never altered, and every action is audited. Prepare for hearings. Playbooks for suppression motion prep, Miranda timelines and exhibit lists, plus draft cross-exam questions tied to quoted sources, all saved as notes for attorney review.

Evidence Copilot also runs an MCP server, so attorneys can query their cases from Claude Desktop, ChatGPT, Claude Code or Cursor. Access is read-only, scoped to the firm, revocable and fully audited. Setup steps are on the integrations page.

"Defenders don't need an AI that tells them what the case means. They need to find the forty seconds of bodycam that matter, fast, and be able to show exactly where it came from," said Pat Riley, founder of AIQ Labs. "Every answer in Evidence Copilot points back to the source, and nothing is treated as final until an attorney reviews it."

Published pricing

Evidence Copilot publishes its pricing: Solo at $39 per user per month with 15 media-processing hours, Firm at $99 per user per month with 60 hours, and PD Office at $750 per attorney per year with 100 hours. Every plan includes the full workspace. New accounts start with a 7-day full-access trial, and paid plans carry a 14-day money-back guarantee.

Defense teams can book a 20-minute walkthrough.

Frequently asked questions

What is Evidence Copilot? Evidence Copilot is legal AI software for criminal defense that transcribes, searches and redacts discovery evidence, with AI answers that cite their exact source.

Does Evidence Copilot work with Claude? Yes. Evidence Copilot connects to Claude Desktop, Claude Code and ChatGPT through a read-only MCP connector with standard sign-in.

Who is it for? U.S. criminal defense attorneys, law clerks, defense investigators and public defender offices. It is built for the defense side only.

About Evidence Copilot

Evidence Copilot is an evidence-review workspace for U.S. criminal defense attorneys, investigators and public defender offices, built by AIQ Labs. It turns discovery (bodycam and interrogation video, jail calls, 911 audio, police reports and scanned documents) into searchable, timestamped transcripts and text, with an AI evidence agent whose answers cite the exact second of video or page of a document. All AI output is marked for attorney review.

About AIQ Labs

AIQ Labs is an AI development company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that builds AI employees and custom AI systems for growing businesses. The company has deployed more than 200 multi-agent systems and runs its own AI products, including AI Business Sites, Agents by AIQ, Evidence Copilot and Printoodle. Clients can start on a monthly plan, build in milestones, or own their AI systems outright.