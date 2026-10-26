Grand Renovations Identifies What Vancouver Restaurant Owners Should Review Before Signing A Commercial Lease

MENAFN - GetNews)"Completed restaurant renovation project by Grand Renovations in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia."Grand Renovations outlines key construction and renovation considerations Vancouver restaurant operators should investigate before signing a commercial lease, including ventilation, plumbing, electrical capacity, permits, landlord requirements and preliminary build-out costs.

VANCOUVER, BC - October 26, 2026 - Grand Renovations ( ), a Vancouver-based residential and commercial general contractor, is encouraging restaurant and café operators to evaluate construction feasibility before committing to a commercial lease.

For restaurant businesses, choosing a location involves more than visibility, seating capacity, neighbourhood demographics and monthly rent. The existing building systems, previous use of the premises, municipal requirements and landlord conditions can materially affect the cost and timeline required to open.

A commercial unit that appears suitable for a restaurant may require significant mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire-protection and accessibility work before it can accommodate the proposed operation.

“Restaurant operators can fall in love with a location before understanding what it will take to convert the space,” said Alex Mann of Grand Renovations.“The lease is only one component of the financial commitment. The condition and infrastructure of the building can have a major impact on the actual investment required to open.”

Previous Use of the Space Matters

One of the first considerations is how the premises were previously used.

A space previously occupied by another restaurant may already contain infrastructure that can potentially support a new food-service operation, although existing systems still need to be evaluated for the proposed concept and equipment.

Converting conventional retail, office or other commercial premises into a restaurant can involve considerably more work.

The proposed use may introduce requirements for commercial kitchen ventilation, additional plumbing, electrical capacity, gas service, fire protection, grease management, washrooms and other building systems.

Understanding what already exists - and what needs to be added or modified - can substantially change the preliminary construction budget.

Kitchen Ventilation Can Be a Major Construction Consideration

Commercial kitchen ventilation is one of the building systems restaurant operators should investigate early.

The type of cooking equipment and proposed kitchen configuration can affect exhaust and make-up air requirements, duct routing and other mechanical considerations.

The physical building can also influence what is practical.

Routing ductwork through an existing commercial property may involve ceilings, roofs, neighbouring premises, common areas or other parts of the building controlled by the landlord.

For this reason, restaurant operators should not assume that ventilation can simply be added after a lease has been signed.

Plumbing and Electrical Capacity Should Be Reviewed

Restaurant operations can place substantial demands on existing building infrastructure.

Kitchen equipment, refrigeration, dishwashing, lighting, HVAC and other systems may require electrical capacity beyond what is currently available in the unit.

Plumbing requirements can also extend well beyond a conventional commercial space.

The location and capacity of existing water, drainage and other services can affect kitchen planning, washrooms and equipment placement.

Where significant upgrades are required, these building systems can become important components of both the renovation budget and construction schedule.

Permits and Approvals Can Affect the Opening Date

Restaurant renovations may involve multiple approvals depending on the property, proposed scope and jurisdiction.

Building and trade permits, professional drawings, fire and life-safety considerations, accessibility requirements and other regulatory matters may need to be addressed before or during construction.

Landlords and property managers can also have their own review and approval procedures.

Grand Renovations recommends investigating these requirements before establishing a firm construction start or business opening date.

A lease commencement date does not necessarily mean construction can begin immediately.

Landlord Requirements Should Be Understood Before Construction

Commercial leases and landlord construction guidelines can establish specific requirements for tenant improvements.

These can include restrictions on working hours, requirements for contractor insurance, protection of common areas, loading and elevator procedures, waste removal, drawing approvals and limitations on modifications to base-building systems.

Restaurant construction can be particularly sensitive because work may affect ventilation, plumbing, electrical and fire-protection systems serving or interacting with the building.

Understanding these conditions early can help contractors develop a more realistic construction plan.

A Preliminary Build-Out Budget Can Help Evaluate the Location

Before committing to a restaurant property, operators may benefit from obtaining a preliminary assessment of the anticipated construction scope.

At this stage, the objective is not necessarily to create a final fixed construction quotation.

Instead, preliminary budgeting can help identify the likely scale of investment and major areas of uncertainty before the business makes a long-term commitment to the premises.

Two commercial spaces with similar rent and square footage can require substantially different construction investments.

A more expensive lease in a space with suitable restaurant infrastructure may, in some circumstances, produce a better overall project outcome than a lower-cost space requiring extensive building upgrades.

Restaurant Construction Begins Before Demolition

Grand Renovations provides commercial renovation, tenant improvement, pre-construction and permit coordination services throughout Metro Vancouver, including projects involving restaurant, retail, office and other commercial environments.

The company works with clients during early project planning to review proposed renovation scopes, existing building conditions, anticipated construction requirements, preliminary budgets and the path toward permitting and construction.

For restaurant operators evaluating a prospective location, early construction input can provide additional information before lease commitments, design decisions and opening schedules are finalized.

“The best time to discover that a building presents a major construction challenge is before the lease is signed,” Mann said.“Pre-construction investigation gives the business an opportunity to understand the property while there is still time to make informed decisions.”

About Grand Renovations

Grand Renovations is a Vancouver-based general contractor providing residential and commercial renovation and construction services throughout Metro Vancouver. Services include commercial tenant improvements, restaurant renovations, pre-construction planning, design coordination, permit and approval coordination, project management and construction. The company coordinates projects from early planning and feasibility through construction and completion.