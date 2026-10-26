Redstack Digital Launches Website And Managed Hosting Packages For Small Businesses In The United States

MENAFN - GetNews)"Redstack Digital logo above the headline "Website and hosting packages for US small businesses" on a dark background, beside a price list for the Spark, Launch and Autopilot packages and a red banner with the RSNOV300 promo code."Redstack Digital, a web design and hosting company based in Tanauan City, Batangas, Philippines, has launched website packages for small businesses in the United States. Each package pairs a custom-designed website with hosting, starting at $250. To mark the launch, the company is offering its Launch package, a custom website with a full year of Managed Hosting, for $300 instead of $399 through November 30, 2026.

Tanauan City, Batangas, Philippines - October 26, 2026 - Redstack Digital, a web design and hosting company, has launched a set of website packages for small businesses in the United States. Each package pairs a custom-designed website with hosting, so a business owner gets one plan for the build and the upkeep instead of piecing together a designer, a host and a support contract.

Many small businesses still run on template sites that load slowly, break on phones, or sit on a platform they cannot easily leave. Redstack's packages are built to fix that. Every site is designed for the client's own business rather than adapted from a shared template, built on a modern stack (Astro, Sanity and Vercel), and handed over with search engine basics already in place: schema markup, a sitemap and canonical tags. Pages are rendered ahead of time and delivered finished, so visitors are not left waiting while the browser assembles them.

The packages for US businesses are:



Spark ($250): a custom website with the first two months of hosting free, after which the owner picks a hosting plan.

Launch ($399): a custom website with a full year of Managed Hosting, including content and photo updates, five revision rounds and one new page a month.

Autopilot ($599): a custom website with a year of Managed Hosting Plus, up to three new pages a month, unlimited revisions and priority support. Migrate ($109) and Migrate + Host ($179): for businesses that already have a site on WordPress, Webflow, Wix or Squarespace and want it moved to faster hosting with the same design and URLs.



Launch and Autopilot are also offered as Launch+ and Autopilot+, which add a.com domain registered and connected for a year. Hosting on its own starts at $19 a month, with Managed Hosting at $29 and Managed Hosting Plus at $49. Every plan includes SSL, daily backups and uptime monitoring, and a yearly plan costs the same as ten months. Clients who buy a package keep a member rate of 20 percent off list hosting prices for as long as their plan stays active.

Clients own the finished website and can take it anywhere. Redstack runs the hosting, backups and monitoring as an ongoing service. Each client gets a private online portal to see their site's status, pay invoices, manage renewals and send change requests, so a request for a new photo or an updated service page goes to the team in one place instead of an email thread.

"Small business owners shouldn't need to learn web hosting to have a website that works," said Christian John Molino, founder of Redstack Digital. "We build the site, keep it running, and make the changes they ask for. They own it, and they can see everything from one dashboard."

To mark the US launch, Redstack is offering the Launch package for $300 instead of $399 with the code RSNOV300, valid on orders placed through December 31, 2026. The code applies to the Launch package for US clients and is entered at checkout.

Business owners can compare the packages and start an order at redstack-digital. The order process collects the business details and design preferences up front, so the build can start from a clear brief.

About Redstack Digital

Redstack Digital (Redstack Digital Marketing Services) designs, builds, hosts and maintains websites for small businesses in the United States and the Philippines. The company is led by founder Christian John Molino and based in Tanauan City, Batangas. Every site is built from scratch for the client's business, and Redstack runs hosting, daily backups and uptime monitoring as a managed service, with a client portal for billing, renewals and change requests. Clients own their finished websites. Learn more at redstack-digital.