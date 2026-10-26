Shaped By Light, Starlight Dazzles! Fashion Source Shenzhen And SS27 Shenzhen Original Fashion Week Grandly Open

MENAFN - GetNews)The SS27 Shenzhen Original Fashion Week officially opened at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian) in Shenzhen, October 20. The 33rd Fashion Source Shenzhen Exhibition has been launchedon October 21. These two flagship fashion properties have joined forces to build a full ecosystem spanning creative showcase to commercialisation via“show-exhibition linkage”, delivering seamless links between original design and the marketplace. This powerful collaboration not only raises the profile of independent designers but also creates direct access to buyers, retailers and consumers, marking a new chapter for Shenzhen's fashion industry.

Under the theme "Shaped by Light", this edition of the fashion week has partnered with Douyin and other online platforms to explore how original design can travel from the runway to market and from local roots to a broader stage. Running October 20 to 24, the event will host 24 avant-garde runway shows, feature over 80 original designer brands, and roll out a suite of supporting activities including the "Starlight Project" and the "Original Design Forum". Meanwhile, guided by the philosophy of "Linking Creates Value, Fashion Never Stops", Fashion Source Shenzhen Exhibition brings together more than 500 curated exhibitors and over 60 complementary events. It covers the entire supply chain - from yarn, fabric and knitwear to finished garments and accessories. Key highlights include the "Foreign Trade Quality Products China Tour (Shenzhen Station)", the FS Smart Chain AI Fashion Experience Hall, and the China Apparel Supply Chain Summit. While the fashion week's runway shows focus on brand launches and creative expression, the exhibition covers fabric sourcing, small-batch quick-response production and buyer procurement, establishing a seamless chain from design to commerce.

The opening ceremony welcomed distinguished guests including relevant officials from the Shenzhen municipal government, Inès Ginon, President of Greater China at GL events Group, Zhang Xiangquan, Executive Vice President of Shenzhen Apparel Supply Chain Association and Managing Director of GL events Pengcheng (Shenzhen) Exhibition Co., Ltd., and Qin Lei, founder of the opening show brand. Together, they unveiled the SS27 Shenzhen Original Fashion Week. In her address, Inès Ginon emphasised that the event will uphold its founding mission of "empowering original design, linking industrial ecology, and conveying oriental aesthetics". She stated that the goal is to integrate the full chain of design, production, sales and communication, enabling local original brands to step out of Shenzhen, expand across China, and shine on the global stage.

Following the ceremony, menswear label QINLEI presented the opening show under the theme "The Architecture of Time". The collection draws inspiration from the architectural ruins of Pompeii and natural growth patterns of seashells, translating the solidity of stone, the warmth of shell, the permanence of architecture and the vitality of nature into the language of classic menswear. As a phenomenal menswear brand nurtured on Douyin, QINLEI is known for its restrained yet powerful silhouettes, delivering garments that combine style, quality and a sense of ritual for contemporary Chinese men. Each piece reflects meticulous attention to fabric, cut, craftsmanship and wearing experience, redefining classic menswear for discerning consumers.

The opening red carpet drew significant media attention. Renowned actor Huang Xiaoming, alongside more than twenty celebrity artists, appeared on the carpet together with over 80 fashion influencers with millions of followers each, plus numerous designers, brand representatives and industry leaders. Their presence is far more than a glamorous backdrop; it forms a united voice in support of original design, bringing homegrown creative talent to wider public attention. Concurrently, the cloud showroom live stream extended runway excitement onto online shopping platforms, enabling efficient transitions from content viewing to instant purchase and blurring the lines between show and sale.

Over the years, Shenzhen Original Fashion Week has evolved from a simple design showcase into a robust ecological connector that aligns original creativity with industrial chains, distribution channels and consumer markets. In three weeks, Shenzhen will host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, once again drawing global eyes to this vibrant city. The three pillars - Openness, Innovation, Cooperation - perfectly encapsulate the fashion week's journey: openness invites global design forces onto one shared stage; innovation unites intangible cultural heritage and cutting-edge technology; cooperation integrates content platforms, exhibitions and transaction scenarios into a unified whole. As the world turns its gaze to Shenzhen, Chinese original design has stepped confidently into the international spotlight.

This dual flagship event celebrates creativity and further reinforces Shenzhen's position as a global fashion hub. With high-profile runway shows fully integrated into a comprehensive trade exhibition, the SS27 Shenzhen Original Fashion Week and Fashion Source Shenzhen are set to redefine the future of China's fashion industry - proving that when light shapes vision, possibilities are truly boundless.

ABOUT US:

As a member company of GL events - the France-headquartered global exhibition giant - GL events-Pengcheng (Shenzhen) Exhibition Co., Ltd. has for years been deeply engaged in the fashion-industry exhibition sector, committed to building a professional platform for the global apparel supply chain that integrates trend origination, business conversion, and sustainable innovation. Leveraging Shenzhen - a global apparel supply-chain hub and the "City of Design" - we have built a highly influential industry ecosystem. At the same time, through the Shenzhen Garment Supply Chain Association, we broadly connect upstream and downstream resources across the industry chain to advance exchange and coordinated development.

Our two flagship IPs - "One Fair + One Week" - constitute a unique fashion-industry driving platform in the Asia-Pacific region:

1. Fashion Source Shenzhen

With more than 30 editions of accumulated expertise, it has grown into one of the most influential professional apparel supply-chain trade shows in the Asia-Pacific region. A single edition spans 60,000 square meters, brings together over 1,000 curated exhibitors, and covers the full industry chain - fabrics and accessories, ODM/OEM, original design, garments and accessories, digital printing, and more. On its opening day, it attracts nearly 20,000 professional buyers, making it the core arena for resource matching and business conversion in the fashion industry.

2. Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week

Centered on Shenzhen, the "City of Design," it focuses on original design and trend launches, bringing together outstanding domestic and international independent designers and brands. Through diverse formats such as trend curation, brand launches, and order matching, it creates a spotlight runway and commercial incubation platform for China's original design.

The two IPs operate in synergy during the same period. The "One Fair + One Week" combination forms a complete industry loop - from supply-chain sourcing to original-design trend launches - providing exhibitors and professional buyers with one-stop, high-density business cooperation opportunities